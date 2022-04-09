CLEVELAND — Cleveland State Community College is currently accepting nominations for its Seventh Annual Community First Awards and Gala on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Ocoee Crest in Polk County.
Each year, this event honors individuals who have given back to the communities they serve.
“We are very excited to be planning for the Seventh Annual Community First Awards,” stated CSCC President Dr. Bill Seymour. “The most important part of the process is receiving nominations. This is the only way that deserving people who exemplify the ideal of ‘Community First’ can be recognized. This is the only award program of its kind. Everyone is eligible within our five-county service area, but they must be nominated.”
Nominations are judged based on the nominees’ commitment of time, talent and/or resources to the community. Anyone who lives in the Cleveland State five-county service area of Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk counties is eligible to be nominated and receive a Community First Award.
This year, there are nine different categories: Arts, Business, Education, Public Service, Volunteer Service, Non-Profit Leadership, Healthcare, Student Leadership and Philanthropy. One nominee will be honored as the Community First Person of the Year, which will be announced at the Community First Gala.
Nominations are open to the public, and the nomination form is available online at mycs.cc/cfanominations until May 15. Although the winners of each category will be announced prior to the event, the college will keep the name of its most prestigious award, the Community First Person of the Year, a surprise until the night of the event.
For additional information, contact Jill Norton Woodruff at 423-614-8703 or visit mycs.cc/commu nityfirstawards
