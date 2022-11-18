As part of its weekend of Christmas celebration, the Town of Decatur is set to host its second annual Downtown Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
This event will be one day before the town’s Christmas parade, set for Sunday, Dec. 4.
The Saturday event is currently scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and will go until 7 p.m.
“We are very excited for this event. We have been working the last couple of months getting things ready and over the past few weeks we have been working on getting the courthouse decorated ... We have spent a lot of time and energy into what we hope will be a very great event,” said Meigs County — Decatur Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Claire Beasley.
Admission to the event will be free and it will have live music, a Christmas pageant, cake auction, craft vendors, Christmas cruise-in, Santa pictures, a parade and the lighting of the tree.
“We are very excited to be opening up the event with Chris Hennessee who will be opening up the stage at 2 p.m.,” Beasley said. “Chris was born and raised here in East Tennessee, so we are very excited for him to come back and perform for Decatur. We are also very excited for the Christmas cruise-in that will be held at First Baptist Church of Decatur. We always enjoy seeing people bring in their cars and trucks and all kinds of antique vehicles and it is a great time for everyone to see the cars for how they used to be and how proud of how well kept they are.”
Other points of interest for the event are the food and craft vendors scheduled to be at the event from start to finish; Story Time on the Square, which will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; pictures with Santa at the Meigs County Courthouse from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; the Historic Meigs Courthouse Open House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; the Christmas pageant at 4 p.m. at Lanelle Wade Stage; the Meigs Chamber Booth; another live musical performance by Patty Gutchess; tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.; and a final performance of the night by Hippie Shakes at 6 p.m.
“We hope to really kick off the Christmas season with great spirit and be able to provide a safe environment for people to be able to celebrate and shop with local vendors,” she noted. “This is the second time this event has happened but last year had a great turnout. Last year had a lot of trial and error but we learned from it, so we are hoping that this year we can make it better and we can continue to make this event grow.”
She believes this event means a lot to the community.
“There are a lot of things in the community that I feel that people don’t know about, so having the museum open or having the library set up to share story time is a great way for the community to come together and learn about the great things going on right down the road,” she expressed. “We are very happy to be able to bring that Christmas spirit to life.”
The chamber of commerce will continue accepting applications for vendors until Nov. 30.
“I have spots available and we would love to have our streets full,” Beasley said. “Those who are interested can e-mail me at coordinator@meigschamber.org or you can visit our Facebook page at Meigs County Chamber of Commerce.”
