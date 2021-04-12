The Town of Decatur is considering adding a dog park for members of the community.
According to Decatur City Recorder Laura Smith, officials are in the “very early stages” of acquiring the dog park.
“We are hoping to apply for a grant, so it is really dependent on a grant opportunity,” Smith said. “The grant we are looking at is Tennessee Dog Park Dash, which is a grant opportunity out there that is offering $25,000 for dog parks throughout Tennessee.”
Smith noted the board of alderman plan to vote this week on the approval of filing for the Dog Park Dash grant during their regular meeting on Tuesday.
“They will be deciding if they wish to move forward with the application and move forward with the project, should it be accepted,” she noted. “Mayor (Jeremy) Bivens brought up the idea of looking for some opportunities and citizens have asked him about the possibility of it before, so we started looking around and found this grant opportunity that had no matching funds, which is rare. It is like the unicorn of the grant world.”
Both Athens and Etowah have made use of the Dog Park Dash grant, which is administered by the Boyd Foundation.
She mentioned that she has also been asked by citizens about the possibility of a dog park.
“Honestly it was something that I would have thought that we would never have been able to do, but this grant makes it possible,” she expressed. “We do have some people who are interested in having a place to take their dogs and we have received some good responses from a putting up a poll on our Facebook page that showed us that people are really interested in getting a dog park.”
Smith noted that, should the city receive the grant, they have a spot in mind to locate the park.
“The city has a piece of property near Meigs County High School that is just a vacant piece of property right now that we use to store materials,” she stated. “We are hoping to do some cleanup of the area and it is actually a really good area with some shade and open areas.”
Smith said she believes adding a dog park would be something good for the local citizens.
“I think it will be a great benefit to the community,” she expressed. “I hope people see it the same way and will bring their dogs out to the park if we are able to do it.”
