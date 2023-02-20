An area man is facing 13 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug and firearm related charges in McMinn County Criminal Court.
Clifton Hall of Knoxville pleaded guilty to Class B felony possession of a schedule I drug for resale, Class D felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, Class B felony possession of more than 26 grams of meth for resale, Class B felony possession of more than 15 grams of fentanyl for resale, Class B felony possession of more than half a gram of cocaine for resale, Class E felony possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana for resale, Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, Class B felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and Class D felony maintaining a dwelling.
For eight of the counts, he was sentenced to eight years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) as a standard offender, meaning he must serve at least 30% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole. Consecutively to that, on the firearm possession charge, he was sentenced to five years in TDOC as a multiple offender, meaning he must serve at least 35% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole.
The charges stem from the Athens Police Department serving an arrest warrant on a residence in Athens on March 8, 2022, when they reportedly seized cocaine, fentanyl, meth and ecstasy and arrested Hall.
He was indicted by the McMinn County Grand Jury on May 17, 2022 and the sentence was imposed on Jan. 13, 2023.
