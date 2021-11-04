For the 19th year, the City of Athens is set to host its Veterans Brick Ceremony at Veterans Park this Sunday.
This is the second time this year the ceremony will take place, as it previously happened on May 23.
According to Athens City Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire, the Veterans Brick Ceremony started in 2002.
“It started when we created the brick walk and every year, twice a year, we add new bricks to the walk in memory or honor of veterans,” Fesmire said. “We have 4,000 bricks in the walk and each one of them is significant to a veteran from our community or around the country. It marks a significant time in people’s lives when they have served or when people have lost loved ones in the service, so it is probably the most important thing we do in our department.”
He believes this event holds a lot of meaning to the City of Athens.
“Neal Ensminger, when he dedicated the grounds in the park and changed the name from Sunset to Veterans, said from this point forward this shall be higher ground and it has proven to be that,” Fesmire expressed. “It is a place of solace and it is a place of remembrance. It has a lot of feeling to it. When you walk around the grounds you will understand what Neal was talking about when he had the foresight to say that it would be higher ground.”
The event is currently scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
“The ceremony will last about 15 minutes and we will have patriotic music, Quilts of Valor will be given and we will read every name of the people receiving a brick,” Fesmire noted. “We always finish off with the Navy Band playing the Armed Forces Medley that has all of the branches of service.”
He believes it is a “wonderful” and “emotional” ceremony to participate in.
“This event started back in 2002 and next year it will be 20 years old,” Fesmire said. “It is important to remember that Veterans Park has a special place in Athens history and coming up on the 20th anniversary means so much to so many people here and I encourage everybody to come out and support the brick ceremony because you are supporting what veterans have done for our country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.