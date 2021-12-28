In what he expects to be a shorter than normal legislative session, State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) predicted that education and election integrity will be hot topics when the Tennessee General Assembly gets together in January.
The session is set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Cochran believes this session will be on the shorter side due to this being an election year.
“It is kind of the tradition that when session is in the election year it typically does not last that long because you have incumbents who are wanting to get back to their districts and be able to campaign and speak with their constituents, so I think we will very likely be out by the end of April at the latest,” Cochran said. “It will be an election year for the governor as well, so we probably won’t see as large of a legislative package as usual. They will also be in the same mindset to get out and speak with people, so it will just be a typical thing in a large election year that the actual session will not be packed with a lot of big ticket items.”
One particular topic that Cochran believes will show up will be the education funding formula that Gov. Bill Lee has already gathered committees for.
“I think we’ve got to make sure that when we do that that we don’t rush anything and do something that will improve the formula,” Cochran expressed. “I think there are some things that we could do to improve it. I believe that it is currently too complicated, so we will want to look at this and do it in a way that is beneficial to everyone.”
Cochran said he really wants to see the formula “really benefit” rural schools across the state.
“I’m happy to hear that there will be a focus to make sure that this works for rural schools,” he stated. “I think we want to make sure that it has outcome-based elements that are fair and effective.”
He also predicted that some election integrity legislation will be discussed during the session.
“Tennessee just recently, by the Heritage Foundation, ranked third in the nation as far as robust election integrity laws, so Tennessee has ranked highly in keeping our elections safe and fair,” he noted. “We can always do more, so I think you will have several legislators see if there is anything there that we can improve on as well.”
Cochran believes Tennessee has been blessed with prosperity even throughout the pandemic.
“We were one of seven states in the nation whose economy actually grew during the pandemic and that is because we institute solid conservative policies,” he expressed. “We have been doing well but we want to see that improve. I enjoy looking at new ideas to see how we can make businesses and people more free to pursue their destinies.”
