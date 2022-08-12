While the process hasn’t been easy, progress is being made on moving the Athens Animal Shelter to its new home.
During Monday’s monthly study session, City of Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield updated the Athens City Council members on the plans for how the shelter will be laid out in its new building, the former Daily Post-Athenian building at 320 South Jackson Street.
“It’s been a ton of effort by both the humane society and us to really try to drill down the best way to convert a newspaper into a shelter,” Burchfield said.
He said the shelter compound will cover about two-thirds of the building and there will be an area for adoptions as well as a portion of the building “being left as is so it can be utilized for a period of time if we’re doing any other projects.”
There will also be a portion that will be used as the McMinn Regional Humane Society clinic so that “the clinic operations and shelter operations are closely interwoven.”
In the kennel area, all kennels will have indoor access for the dogs to help them and the volunteers and staff with extreme conditions.
“They can come in in the morning, take care of business, feed and clean and then close the doors and everybody is in an air conditioned space,” Burchfield said.
He referenced the largest kennel at the current animal shelter and noted that “all the kennels on the back side of this building are all bigger than that kennel.”
There will also be more overall kennels and they’ll be better for the animals as well, he explained.
“We’ll have marginally more kennels than we currently have, but every kennel in this shelter is set up much better than two-thirds of the ones we have now,” he said. “Not only will the kennel operations for the shelter and the city be way safer and more efficient, but you’ll get better and more participation from volunteers because people will want to come out and help. That’s the other part with this — we’re hoping it gets more people involved and interested in the shelter.”
The new building will also allow for separating out dogs that need to be, as well. He said there will be an area for “puppies and mothers that are generally special need and we don’t want them co-mingling with the rest of the population.”
“We’ve also got an area in there for quarantine and biters,” he said. “If there’s a situation where there’s been an incident and a dog’s bit somebody ... you want those dogs in an area separate from the rest, you don’t want families and folks going around those animals for obvious reasons.”
Once a vote is made on the plans for the shelter, Burchfield said they’ll take them out for bid “immediately” and leave the bidding process open for four weeks.
“The more time you provide for the bid, the better and more competitive it’ll be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.