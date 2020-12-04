In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of various health and safety mandates, the Cleveland-Athens Cotillion has cancelled its 58th annual Holly Ball and the presentation of the 2020 Debutante class.
The Holly Ball is traditionally held in late December each year. There are five young ladies who are members of the 2020 Debutante Class and one of them is a McMinn County native.
These ladies will be presented and honored at the 2021 Holly Ball, scheduled for Dec. 30, 2021. The 2020 Class includes:
• Mary Frances Holland Cox is the daughter of Ashley Willis Walker (Marty) and Dr. Charles Boggess Cox. She is the granddaughter of Barry Willis and the late Susan Willis, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Buell Cox. A graduate of McMinn County High School, Mary Frances attends Auburn University. She is a member of Phi Mu Fraternity. Mary Frances is pursuing a degree in Psychology with a minor in Political Science.
She is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Athens.
• Caroline Olivia Balmer is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Balmer, II. She is the granddaughter of Joanne Swafford and the late James Balmer, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Huskins. She is a graduate of Cleveland High School and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. Caroline is majoring in Exercise Science with minors in Biology and Chemistry.
She is a member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland. Her interests include Mosaic peer tutoring, water sports, wake surfing, crafting, spending time with friends and working as a certified phlebotomist.
• Isabella Grace Ingram is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Wayne Ingram. She is the granddaughter of Mary Holloway and the late David Holloway, Mr. and Mrs. Ron Ingram, Carolyn Ingram, and Jerry Franitza. A graduate of Cleveland High School, she attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Ella is majoring in Secondary Education (English) and is a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. She is a member of the Chattanooga Singers and The House at UTC.
Ella attends First United Methodist Church in Cleveland and her interests include singing, attending concerts, hiking and reading.
• Caroline Taylor Parker is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Lee Parker. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Robert Fleming Taylor and the late Lois Randall Taylor, and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Kenneth Hunter. A graduate of Cleveland High School, she attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity. She is majoring in Child and Family Studies. Taylor is a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland and her interests include working with children, babysitting, shopping and fashion.
• Charlsey Grace Sullivan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Julian Sullivan, III. She is the granddaughter of Jane Sullivan Sain and the late Robert Franklin Sain, the late Samuel Julian Sullivan, Jr., and the late Rev. and Mrs. Charles Edward Lippse. She is a graduate of The Baylor School and attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Charlsey is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Fraternity and serves as assistant treasurer.
She is also a member of the UTK girls club lacrosse team. She is currently on the summa cum laude honor’s list. Charlsey is a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland and enjoys camping and snowboarding.
