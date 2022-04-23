Tennessee Wesleyan University recently hosted the annual Tennessee Mathematics Teachers Association (TMTA) Contest, with 200 high school and advanced middle school students from the area in attendance.
The TMTA Contest, in its 64th year, consists of a timed test taken by each participant. While the students had lunch on the TWU campus and in Downtown Athens, the tests were graded, and winners were announced in a ceremony. TWU President Dr. Harley Knowles presented the awards in Townsend Auditorium.
Participants represented a variety of area schools, including Athens City Middle School, Cleveland Middle School, Greenback Public School, Cleveland High School, Meigs County High School, McMinn Central High School, McMinn County High School, Sweetwater High School, and Walker Valley High School.
The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, with students returning for the first time since the fall of 2019. There are six competitions: Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, Statistics, Precalculus, and Calculus.
