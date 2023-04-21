The 70th winner of the J. Neal Ensminger Man of the Year award is Shane Sewell.
Sewell received the recognition during the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce’s 77th Annual Meeting at the Barn at Faith Farms Thursday night.
Former Man of the Year Bryan Jackson made the announcement, passing the barometer on to Sewell, who has worked at CapStar Bank since 2000.
The man of the year each time is determined by a vote among the award winners and Jackson said he had a specific thought about Sewell when he learned he was this year’s honoree.
“I immediately thought about his family,” Jackson said. “Good people come from good people.”
Sewell’s parents were educators during their career and Jackson said the native Athenian learned “responsibility, commitment and morality” from his parents.
Sewell was a student at Athens City Schools, graduated from McMinn County High School, Tennessee Technological University for his bachelor’s degree and Tennessee Wesleyan University for his master in business administration (MBA).
Sewell has worked for Athens Federal Bank and CapStar Bank since 2000 and is currently the market president and senior vice president for the company. He was also named the Young Man of the Year in 2008.
His community involvement includes chairman of the board of the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, chairman of the Athens chamber board, president of the Athens Optimist Club, chairman of Grace House and having served on the boards of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, Starr Regional Medical Center, McMinn County Economic Development Authority and the Athens Parks and Recreation Foundation.
He has also served as a deacon of his church, Athens Church of Christ.
“I think you’ll all agree he is truly leaving his own legacy to this community — one that will be felt for generations to come,” Jackson said.
Sewell noted that all of what he’s done is only possible because of his wife, Amy.
“I’ll first and foremost thank the rock of our life, my wife Amy,” Sewell said. “I couldn’t do what I do without her.”
He also acknowledged his two daughters and thanked his parents for what they’ve done for him.
“Your dad could not be more proud of you,” he told his daughters. “Mom, dad, I couldn’t ask for two better examples of what parents are, role models, community servants and professional servants.”
Sewell also said this community has helped him as his career has gone on.
“I’ve been reminded over the last two weeks just how important family is and how important it is to live in a community that supports one another,” he said. “We’re all blessed to live in this wonderful community.”
Reflecting on winning the award, Sewell noted that he is “truly humbled and honored” to be the 70th winner of the barometer.
