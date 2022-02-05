On March 1, all unpaid 2021 Athens city property taxes will become delinquent, with a penalty added at the rate of 1 1/2% per month for each month taxes are delinquent until paid.
Citizens of Athens may avoid this penalty by paying 2021 property taxes prior to March 1.
After March 1, all unpaid 2020 city property taxes must be filed in Chancery Court for collection. Court costs, additional penalties, and legal costs may be avoided by paying 2020 property taxes prior to March 1. Contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
•
McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle is reminding taxpayers that Monday, Feb. 28, is the last day to pay McMinn County property taxes before interest and penalty must be added.
The Trustee’s Office will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday in February and Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We will accept mail postmarked by Feb. 28 and will be legal even if received a couple of days later,” Tuggle said.
The trustee drop box is located at top of the steps on the Washington Avenue side of the McMinn County Courthouse; however, any payments deposited in the drop box after Feb. 28 will be subject to penalty and interest.
The law requires the trustee to send unpaid “business personal property” taxes and 2020 delinquent taxes to Chancery Court on March 31. Delinquent taxes are assessed interest and penalty, plus court costs and attorney fees if sent to court. All delinquent county taxes must be paid before current 2021 taxes may be accepted.
Property taxes can also be paid online. Go to tennesseetrustee.com, click on McMinn County and follow the instructions. Taxpayers with delinquent taxes can call 745-1291 or email mcminntrustee@comcast.net for the amount due.
•
The 76th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Thursday, April 21, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
•
The McMinn County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
The guest speaker will be Joy Montgomery on the topic of the Hiwassee Garrison.
Masks are not required to attend, but are welcome as a choice. Current and former members and guests are invited to attend.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, at Christ Community Church in Athens.
Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
•
The Mid-East Tennessee Community Chorus (METCC), which is open to all ages, will be holding an orientation on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., in the Tennessee Wesleyan University Chorus Room, located at 204 E. College Street in Athens.
Under the direction of Dr. Marius Bahnean, METCC will perform perform works from Broadway and other venues. The group holds rehearsals on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and has a concert scheduled for May.
For more information, email metccinfo@gmail.com, call 423-381-0008, or visit Facebook and Instagram @themetcc
•
The Share The Love Fundraiser for the Gene & Trish Lowe Family will be held at Open Door Cafe on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 6 to 10 p.m.
Open Door Cafe is located at 3 N. Jackson Street in Athens. All proceeds benefit Trish as she undergoes a liver transplant from son-in-donor and to pay expenses as both families remain in Nashville for up to 12 weeks.
Everyone is invited to dinner, dancing, photo booth, silent auction and more.
Tickets are $25 and are available at Dr. Arnold’s office, East TN Properties, Meigs County-Decatur Chamber of Commerce or by calling Grace Blevens at 423-268-3398; Paige Finnell at 423-506-3965; Sharon Finnell at 423-368-0478; or Tammy Stanford at 423-506-3126. Direct donations are being collected at the Southeast Bank Decatur and Athens locations.
•
The Athens Department of Parks & Recreation has announced the Daddy Daughter Dance, originally scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12, has been rescheduled. The new dance date will be Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. Dances will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Ticket information will be announced on Feb. 23.
“Our goal is to have a dance with as close to 100% capacity as possible. With the data we have in hand, it was determined that the March dates give us a better chance to do that,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks & Recreation. “We realize the dance is an important part of the life and culture of our community and I want to assure everyone that we are doing everything possible to make that happen, including having a backup set of dates. Thank you for your continued encouragement and for understanding the necessity of this date change.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the last call for loose leaf pick up:
The Public Works Department has finished its second round of leaf collection. The final round of loose leaf collection is from now through Friday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m.
Place loose leaves curbside, three to five feet from the edge of the yard up into your yard now for pick up. After Friday, Feb. 11, leaves must be bagged for collection.
Bagged leaves are picked up throughout the year during the brush/junk route pick-ups.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
According to the State of Tennessee, Division of Property Assessment, taxpayers who have an Application Credit Voucher (ACV) for property tax relief from the State of Tennessee must process the ACV for payment by April 5.
If the ACV has not been processed by this date, the taxpayer may lose his/her credit for 2021.
If you need assistance or have questions about the ACV, come to the Finance Department at Athens City Hall, located at 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call 423-744-2710.
