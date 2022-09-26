The staff of Athens Place Assisted Living was honored last week for the job they did helping their residents during a fire at the facility.
On June 11, a fire started in the attic at Athens Place as the result of a fan box. The Athens Fire Department was called out to the facility and, according to AFD Chief Brandon Ainsworth, they were on scene within four minutes. Shortly thereafter, they identified the source of the fire and were able to get it extinguished and set up a safe place in the parking lot for the residents.
On Thursday, during the Athens City Council’s rescheduled meeting, Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller and Ainsworth announced that the Distinguished Service Award was being presented to the Athens Place staff members.
Despite efforts to coordinate it for a couple of months, the staff members were not able to be present and Ainsworth said he would deliver the plaque to them.
Ainsworth noted that there are about 32 residents who needed to be evacuated as a result of the fire.
“When our unit got there within four minutes, they were taking the last one out of the building,” Ainsworth said. “Most of them are non-amublatory, so they need help getting out of there.”
Ainsworth said he was impressed by the job the staff members did handling the situation until fire officials arrived on scene.
“The job the ladies and the staff of that facility did that day was phenomenal,” he said. “I felt like we needed to recognized them for what they did. They train to do it all the time, they were prepared, but that event happened. They practiced it, but there’s nothing like the real scenario when the rubber meets the road.”
While the staff members did a good job, Ainsworth said they weren’t the only ones who responded well to the fire.
“Folks in the community and local churches helped relocate them and helped take care of them,” he noted, adding that Athens Police Department and American Medical Response (AMR) were also contributors to the assistance of the residents.
He added that the residents were able to be placed back into the memory care wing within seven to 10 days of the fire.
