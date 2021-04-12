McMinn County government continues to expand its access to high-speed internet.
Last year, state and federal government made COVID-19 relief funds available to local governments to improve information technology.
According to a resolution which was unanimously approved in February by the McMinn County Commission, “McMinn County has identified several opportunities to improve current internet access and reliability, as well as enhance continuity of operations during states of emergency.”
In August 2020, the commission approved an agreement with Athens Utilities Board (AUB) to cost share the extension of AUB’s direct fiber broadband internet access to the McMinn County Justice Center for an amount not to exceed $10,000.
The February resolution expanded the extension of a direct fiber optic line from AUB’s general offices to the McMinn County Airport, McMinn County Health Department, Tennessee Department of Transportation and McMinn County Highway Department, with McMinn County’s portion of the cost sharing not to exceed $35,000. This new extension includes the previously-approved project to the McMinn County Justice Center.
In a letter from AUB General Manager Eric Newberry to McMinn County Mayor John Gentry sent prior to commission approval of the new resolution in February, Newberry wrote, “We appreciate the confidence that McMinn County government has shown in contracting broadband and network capabilities at the courthouse and clerk’s office with your local utility. … we are pleased to provide McMinn County a not-to-exceed quote of $35,000 for aid in construction costs to build-out fiber along the Highway 30 corridor and provide fiber taps to the McMinn County Justice Center, McMinn County Health Department, McMinn County Airport, and the new McMinn County Highway Department facility.”
Service contracts will be offered to each entity based upon current pricing and the level of service desired at these facilities.
