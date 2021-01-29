Daniel Hampton was recently announced as the new police chief for the Etowah Police Department.
The announcement was made during the Etowah City Commission’s regular meeting on Jan. 25.
Hampton had previously been serving as the interim chief of police for the department since June of last year after previous Chief of Police Jim Shaw left for medical leave.
Hampton hopes to be able to continue strengthening the police department, along with the bond the department shares with the citizens of Etowah.
“We are just going to take it day by day,” Hampton said. “Since I have been interim, we have tried to open a lot more communication with the public and try to build a lot more confidence and I think the other officers are doing great, so we are just going to continue doing what we have been doing and try to get a little better at being able to communicate with the community.”
He believes bonding with the community will become easier once the COVID-19 pandemic reaches an end.
Hampton has worked for the Etowah Police Department for around six years before moving up to his current position.
“I started in 2007 in Tellico as an auxiliary officer. In 2008 I went part-time, then I went full-time in 2011 after training at the Knox County Regional Training Academy,” Hampton noted.
“I continued to work for Tellico for two more years after that before becoming an officer for Englewood since that was my hometown. Tellico later called me and offered me a better position so I went back to Tellico and stayed there until Etowah called me and I have been here ever since.”
Growing up in Englewood, Hampton attended Englewood Elementary School before attending McMinn Central High School.
Hampton is currently enrolled in Cleveland State to obtain his degree in Criminal Justice.
Hampton’s favorite hobbies are fishing and hanging out with his wife and kids.
Hampton hopes to be a great chief for the City of Etowah.
“We just look forward to the future,” Hampton expressed. “All of the other officers are the ones that got me to where I am and I have trust in them.”
