A new art exhibit is opening up on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan University on Friday.
The exhibit is called “Body Positivity” and the artist is TWU student Lanee Mobley.
It is on display beginning Friday at The Muriel S. Mayfield Gallery in Reece Hall on TWU’s campus. There will be an opening reception on April 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with refreshments served.
The exhibit will be on display until April 20.
In discussing the origins of her artwork, Mobley noted that she was inspired by how different people can look.
“The female body is a beautiful thing that comes in all different shapes, sizes and colors and I wanted to embrace its beauty in abstract ways because abstraction can hold any form, just like the female body,” she said. “In the middle of the exhibit I included a sculpture made from clay that will never dry out and can always be changed, just like women, whose bodies change over the course of their lives.”
Mobley added that this is an important topic to many people, she’s found.
“Regarding body positivity, Amy Bloom once wrote that, ‘You are perfect, permanently, and inevitably flawed. And you are beautiful,’” Mobley said. “Body positivity is a powerful thing that boosts your ego and lowers self-consciousness levels. We are all beautiful humans, with beautiful bodies, who should love themselves and their bodies.”
For her senior show, Mobley said she was limited on time somewhat, but she hopes to expand this particular artwork in time.
“Because of the time frame I was given I wasn’t able to expand my exhibit and include a wider variety of bodies,” she explained. “My aim is to create more works of art that contain bodies of all shapes, sizes and colors that will also embrace the beauty of the female body.”
Mobley said she hopes this exhibit will have an impact on people.
“When people, and especially women, view my artwork, I want it to serve as a reminder of just how unique, beautiful and powerful the female body is and to embrace our bodies,” she explained. “After seeing the exhibit, I want people to leave feeling better about themselves and their bodies. Self-love is a very important part of accepting yourself and your body because once you love and accept yourself for who you are you can spread the love and happiness you have for yourself with others.”
Mobley added that she considered experimenting from a technical perspective, but decided to stick with what she was more familiar.
“For my paintings, I used acrylic paint, spray paint, glitter and graphite. I wanted to start fresh and use a medium I had never used before, so I decided to try oils and stray away from acrylic and other mediums,” she said. “Although, I quickly realized that now wasn’t the best time to try and work with a new medium since I only had a short amount of time to create this exhibit, so I stuck to acrylic. In total I used five mannequins that were either painted on, hydro-dipped or had materials glued to them. I started working on the mannequins with the goal of disguising the 3-D shape and curve of the body. I decided the best way to do this was to create abstract shapes and designs on the canvas that will draw the viewer’s eye to what is painted on the canvas rather than what the canvas is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.