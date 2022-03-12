A tradition of serving the country in the military is underway for a local family.
McMinn County resident Jason Watson and his ex-wife Susan Benitez both served in the United States Marine Corps.
Now, two of their three sons have followed suit.
Watson grew up in McMinn County and graduated from McMinn Central High School in 1994 before enlisting in military service. He currently works at Mills Production Inc., in Athens.
Benitez has lived in Athens for 22 years and currently serves as the operations supervisor for the Social Security Administration in Cleveland.
“We have three boys. Jacob Watson, Ethan Watson and Lincoln Watson,” Jason Watson said. “Jacob is 23 years old and a graduate of McMinn County High School, class of 2017. He is currently active duty Marine Corps. Ethan is 19 years old and is a graduate of McMinn County High School, class of 2020, and is also in active duty Marine Corps. Lincoln is currently 13 years old and a student at Athens City Middle School where he plays football for middle school Tribe football. He wants to join the marines and continue the family legacy when he is old enough, but after he is finished playing in the NFL.”
According to Watson, his sons have wanted to become Marines ever since they were little.
“They would hear the stories that their mother and I would share about our time in the Marine Corps. I served four honorable years in the Marines as an 0811. I was stationed in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii for three years and then deployed to Okinawa, Japan for two six month deployments. I was an E-5 sergeant and was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal for outstanding and noteworthy performance in my duties as a young Artillery Section Chief in artillery,” Watson stated. “The boys’ mother, Susan Benitez, served four honorable years in the Marines. She was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, as well as Marine Corps air base in Cherry Point, N.C. Susan served four honorable years in the Marines as a 3531 Motor Transportation. While stationed at Cherry Point she was able to meet the president of the United States during one of his visits — President George H. Bush Sr. Susan was also awarded the Navy and Marine corps achievement medal twice for noteworthy and outstanding performance in her duties as a Marine. Susan was also an e-5 sergeant in the Marines.”
He noted that when the boys were young he and his ex-wife took them to Parris Island, S.C. to witness what Marines went through during boot camp.
“This only fueled the fire for their desire to one day become a Marine like mom and dad,” he said. “On Nov. 15 my two oldest sons made the decision to join the Marines and go to boot camp on the buddy system ... Throughout boot camp they wrote letters as often as time would allow and their letters were funny and heart warming. They thanked me and their mom for how they were raised up and they never complained once about it being difficult or too much for them to take. I believe it is because they had each other. They were bunkmates throughout boot camp and did everything together.”
Watson further stated that during boot camp, Jacob Watson broke several records that haven’t been broken in decades and Ethan Watson was awarded the job/billet of platoon scribe and carried the series battalion flag so well that he was promoted from private to private first class during Marine Bootcamp.
Both Jacob and Ethan graduated from Marine boot camp on Feb. 11 this year.
Jacob Watson also reflected on his youth and when the desire to join the Marines came about.
“I grew up my whole life with both of my parents being Marines, so from playing with G.I. Joes and playing military games I always thought that lifestyle was pretty cool,” he recalled. “My brother and I had a conversation about joining the Marines because we both felt that we were in a good spot in our lives for the challenge and we knew from experience that the Marines would offer that challenge, plus we really couldn’t let mom and dad show us up, so we went Marine Corps. Honestly the two biggest role models in our life are our parents. The characteristics that they have are something that I wanted.”
Jacob Watson noted that it was a big decision to make for both he and his brother.
“It becomes a lifestyle and it was one that we could both see ourselves in and so far we love it,” he expressed. “From training to the sense of being a Marine. It is a feeling of honor and pride and it has been really nice.”
He believes that he has gained more knowledge than just the basic military skills.
“There are a lot of things that go into this that I believe will help me in the future be a leader,” he said. “I want to be a leader, I want to be able to help others and I think they have done a great job. They give you values you can use in life. Honor, courage, commitment and so far those values have been really heart to heart and they really help you mentally.”
His current goal is to reach sergeant by the end of his five-year contract and tour four to five different countries.
“If anyone is currently considering the military I would like to say that it is worth it,” he expressed. “It is a lifestyle and a big change, but by all means it is not a bad one. It can be nerve breaking but it is worth it. I joined when I was 23 but I should have done it right after high school because it is a phenomenal feeling to be able to complete a challenge like this and it is exciting to think about the adventure and experiences to come.”
Ethan Watson stated his desire to join the Marines was “100%” inspired by his parents being Marines.
“In addition I think my love for history also aided in my desire to be a Marine,” he said. “When you look at history you see the wars that were fought and who fought in those wars? Soldiers, and what better group of soldiers are there than the Marine Corps.”
In addition to his love of history and his parents’ influence, Ethan Watson had one more driving force for becoming a Marine.
“I made a promise to God,” he expressed. “He got me out of a situation and I made a promise to him.”
Watson reflected on the emotions he felt upon entering Marine boot camp.
“I don’t think I have ever been that nervous about anything before in my life,” he said. “Once you get past the first few hours your nerves start to calm a bit. Obviously you have the stress factor but you learn to live with it and overcome that stress, nervousness and dread.”
He claims that the Marine experience so far has been more than what he expected it to be.
“This is the best decision I have made in my life,” he expressed. “I was a know-it-all. I thought that since my parents were Marines, I was raised right, that I was perfect for this but coming here it has taught me to be a civilian when out in public and how to be professional inside the corps and it has improved my morals, ethics and the way I think and act on things. It has helped me in general.”
He believes the Marines have taught him several skills that some think have fallen out of favor in today’s world.
“It teaches discipline and respect,” he noted. “They obviously teach you, first and foremost, how to be a rifleman but there is so much I would like to say about the Marine Corps ... Here in the Marine Corps it is a lifestyle. Every day you wake up, beside your brothers and sisters, and you suffer together, you laugh together, you do everything together and you earn the title United States Marine every day with your brothers and sisters and there is nothing that can beat that feeling.”
