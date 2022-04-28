The City of Niota is set to add liquor by the drink as a local voting option for its citizens to vote on later this year.
Niota Mayor Lois Preece said she believes allowing liquor by the drink would be a great opportunity for the community.
“With the housing developments coming into Niota and a big industrial plant going in between Interstate Exit 60 and 62, our exit 56 will soon be opening up and some restaurants may come,” she noted. “The only way we can get a restaurant that isn’t a drive-thru will be to have liquor by the drink so that they can serve wine or beer within their establishment.”
Having liquor by the drink available in the city will also help in tax collections.
“If some restaurant were interested and we didn’t do this now then we would have to tell them to wait until an even year to come so that we can vote on, where as if we vote on it now, and it passes, then we will be ready,” Preece expressed. “Nobody said that we have to use it right now but we would be prepared should a restaurant want to come, instead of making them wait until an even year.”
She said adding this referendum will allow the citizens to decide if it would fit well with the community.
“The commission all voted in favor of placing it on the ballot in November,” she noted. “The election commission has our paperwork and during the next meeting they will vote to put it on the ballot.”
Preece hopes the prospect of liquor by the drink will be well received by the community.
“We are using this as a recruitment tool to get dine-in restaurants in Niota,” she said. “People go to Athens to eat at Applebee’s and other places so I think they would appreciate having something like that in town that offers the same or better quality. Also having an establishment that sells alcohol gives the customer the choice. Just because you go to a restaurant that offers alcohol doesn’t mean you have to order it but you will have the choice.”
According to Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson, not having liquor by the drink limits the city from businesses or industry that may find interest in the town.
“If we don’t have that here then they are just going to go somewhere else,” Anderson said. “We cannot stop that, so why not be a part of that economic development?”
The city previously did not meet the population requirements necessary to vote on this particular topic, but it now qualifies.
“The size of your city to allow this to be on the ballot was 900, but now that the legislature has moved it down to 700 people we are now eligible to vote on this initiative,” Preece said. “From the people that I have spoken to about this have expressed interest, but I want this topic to be considered by all of the citizens in town and if they have any questions they can always come by the depot and ask or if they see me on the street, ask about it, because this will benefit the city in the long run.”
The city is currently planning to make an ordinance for liquor by the drink and encourages citizens to attend the meeting once a date has been decided.
“Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) is sending us an outline and we are waiting for that, but this will be happening in the future and citizens are encouraged to participate in that meeting should they choose to,” Preece stated.
“We hope that people have an open mind about this. We are just trying to bring choice to Niota and through that choice bring opportunity to the city for better restaurant, entertainment and quality of life for families,” Anderson added. “We are just trying to bring betterment to our town and not be bypassed while people go down the road to another town.”
