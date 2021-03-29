Federal education assistance money has provided another avenue for Athens City Schools to fund infrastructure upgrades and supplemental programs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress passed three stimulus bills that included a nearly $190.5 billion allocation to the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief (ESSER) Fund.
States receive these funds based on the same proportion that each state receives under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Title I-A. States must distribute at least 90% of funds to local education agencies (LEAs) based on their proportional share of ESEA Title I-A funds.
States have the option to reserve 10% of the allocation for emergency needs as determined by the state to address issues responding to the pandemic.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed on March 27, 2020, provided $13.5 billion to the ESSER Fund.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA), passed on Dec. 27, 2020, provided $54.3 billion in supplemental ESSER funding, known as the ESSER II fund.
The American Rescue Plan Act, passed on March 11, 2021, provided $122.7 billion in supplemental ESSER funding, known as the ESSER III fund.
States are required to reserve their allocations to carry out activities: 5% to address learning loss, 1% for after-school activities, and 1% for summer learning programs.
LEAs must reserve at least 20% of the funding received to address learning loss.
Two-thirds of ESSER funds are immediately available to states, while remaining funds are made available after states submit ESSER implementation plans.
Director of Athens City Schools Robert Greene provided an overview of the school system’s current and future uses of this money during his quarterly report at the March Athens City Council meeting.
Greene said the bulk of ESSER II funding is being spent on improvements at Athens City Middle School (ACMS). Many of these repairs and upgrades were originally projected to be paid for as a third phase of the project to consolidate the city’s four elementary schools.
Engineers have already been on-site at the middle school to assess the replacement of all of its heat and air units as part of the school system’s already-approved ESSER II plan. Greene said about $800,000 is being spent to replace nearly 50 units and to run new duct work into the classrooms.
Each new unit at the middle school, as well as the units in the new elementary school, are being equipped with ionizers that kill airborne germs.
“In two years, you’re going to have every kid in every room in every school that’s active have a unit that has increased circulation and ionizers, and that’s about as good as you can get to make the air quality as good as possible,” said Greene.
Another ongoing project is the replacement of the roof at North City School, which will remain in operation until the new consolidated school opens at the start of the 2023-24 school year and will remain city-owned after its closure.
“In addition to that, a lot of money is spent on tutoring,” said Greene. “We anticipate having 350 or 400 kids in summer school for tutoring and probably 80 staff members working with those (students), all of that paid for with ESSER funds and with state funds also provided to help kids catch up that have gotten behind.”
Greene noted that ACS students missed about four months of school last year and about 20% of students have been at home during the current school year.
“So, there’s a lot of kids way behind and it will take at least two years — two summers — to catch those kids up,” he said. “Typically, some of them that missed the most were the ones who needed to be in school the most.”
Greene said he expects more than $5 million in ESSER III funds to be allocated to ACS.
“I think we’ll put together some type of expansion, remodel and updating of the middle school, along with some program changes,” he said.
The program changes being discussed include making ACMS more of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) school and expanding the school’s fine arts curriculum.
“So, we need some space for that and we’re going to add some music and art positions probably this next year, anticipating having some space for that,” explained Greene. “The reason we can use ESSER funds for that — if we increase classrooms, we can spread the kids out more.”
The school system is also exploring the possibility of adding some tented outdoor classrooms. Funding will also be utilized to make aesthetic improvements to the outside of ACMS. Inside the building, new carpeting is being laid and lockers are being redone and Greene anticipates some painting, as well.
“We’ve got a very long list that I will share when we do our (next council/school board) joint meeting of everything we intend to try and get done at the middle school,” said Greene.
