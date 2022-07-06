The prospect of entering into agreements with other school systems for participation in sports came before the Athens City School Board last week.
During the board’s monthly work session on June 29, Director of Schools Robert Greene brought the topic up hoping to get direction from the board members.
“TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) allows high schools and middle schools to do agreements with other middle schools and high schools to let kids play a sport they don’t have at their school,” Greene said. “Our middle school does some things the other elementary schools don’t.”
He noted that process works a little bit differently between the older and younger students.
“In high school you can only do one agreement per sport, but with a little research I found a middle school can do more than one,” he said.
Currently, ACS has one such active agreement and has had other requests, so Greene sought guidance should more come in.
“We have an agreement with McMinn County on soccer because they’re short on soccer players and they want to have a team,” he said. “I think it’s going to get to the point where we’re going to get more requests.”
This issue was brought up before, during Greene’s previous tenure, but he wanted to make sure the sentiments from then still held today.
“Typically for years, I know we discussed this when I was here 10 years ago, we would say no, but I think you’re going to start hearing people say why can’t I go (to school) over here and play a sport at your school,” Greene explained. “I want to make sure we’re together on that.”
Greene said he hasn’t gotten a lot of requests, but expects them to start coming in more frequently.
“(Athens City Middle School Principal) Mike (Simmons) and I right now are telling private schools and church-related schools no,” he said. “We’ve had three requests in the last year for someone at an academy wanting to come play here and being told no. I want to get additional opinions from you — there might be times we want some.”
He said he received a fourth request at one point, but it was from a non-TSSAA school in Monroe County.
“Both schools have to be members of TSSAA and you really make it for the whole school,” he said. “The requests I’ve had are for one child, but once you approve the request you’ve opened the door.”
That means while the previous requests have only been for one person to play sports at ACMS, once the agreement is made the possibility exists for more students from that school to take part in that sport at ACMS.
The previous hesitation to approve such deals, according to Board Member Amy Sullins, stemmed from the hope that students would come to ACMS.
“Our sentiment at the time was that we’d like them to come attend our school, with homeschool students being the exception because they’re by themselves,” she said. “Our middle school has everything a kid needs and so many choices.”
ACS Chair Mike Bevins said his concern is on unintentionally hindering ACS students who may lose out on a spot on a team if they’re beat out by a student from another system.
“I’m worried about penalizing a kid already in our system,” he said.
No vote was held since it was a work session and no indication was given that a vote was forthcoming.
