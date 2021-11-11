State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) announced Monday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022.
Bell was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2006 before moving to the State Senate in 2010 where he represents Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk counties in Senate District 9.
“It has been the highest honor of my life to serve in the Tennessee General Assembly,” Bell said. “I am incredibly thankful for the continued support, friendship and kindness of my constituents who have entrusted me to represent them for the past 15 years. Just as I knew it was time for me to run for office in 2006, I feel it is now time to move to the next chapter of my life and pass the leadership mantle for this district to a new state senator.”
Bell said he is making the announcement early enough to provide prospective candidates plenty of time to come forward and meet with the people of the district.
“I love representing the people of this district,” added Bell. “It has truly been a joy to get to know members of our civic, business, school, volunteer firefighters, sportsmen, veteran groups and other community organizations. Their input has been a tremendous asset to me while serving in the General Assembly and I will miss that constant contact very much. I also couldn’t have done this job without the encouragement of my wife and children and am very appreciative of their support.”
An acquaintance of Bell’s in the state government noted that he will be missed.
“This is a tremendous loss for the senate and the state,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “Mike has brought a true working-class perspective to the senate that has been simply invaluable. An authentic citizen legislator, Mike has served with distinction as chairman of both the Judiciary and Government Operations committees while at the same time owning and operating his own small business. A consistent conservative and a true friend, Mike Bell has championed the cause of life and the Second Amendment with impassioned advocacy. His commitment to those two issues, in particular, has resulted in successful legislative victories on multiple occasions. I have always considered him a very close friend and hope to continue to call on him for advice and counsel. I congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement from the legislature and wish him the best of luck on what comes next.”
Bell has served in several leadership positions during his legislative tenure. In addition to chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee, he led the Senate Government Operations Committee from 2012 to 2018. In the House of Representatives, he chaired the Children and Family Subcommittee and was Freshman Leader in the Republican Caucus.
In addition, he currently serves as chairman of the General Assembly’s Sportmen’s Caucus and is a member of the Executive Council for the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses (NASC). He serves as chairman of Tennessee’s Asian Carp Advisory Commission to study and provide advice regarding the best methods for mitigating the invasion of Asian carp into the state’s lakes and river systems.
Bell will continue to serve until a new state senator is elected in the regular general election on Nov. 8, 2022.
