An early morning wreck claimed the life a Riceville resident on Thursday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at around 5:11 a.m., a 2005 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on County Road 100 when it entered a curve.

The report noted that while negotiating that curve, the driver went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, a resident of Riceville, died in the wreck.

It was noted that the person, a juvenile who was not named in the report, was wearing their seat belt. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

