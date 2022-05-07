Riceville man killed in wreck early Thursday morning By Dewey Morgan Editor Dewey Morgan Author email May 7, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An early morning wreck claimed the life a Riceville resident on Thursday.According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at around 5:11 a.m., a 2005 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on County Road 100 when it entered a curve.The report noted that while negotiating that curve, the driver went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.The driver, a resident of Riceville, died in the wreck.It was noted that the person, a juvenile who was not named in the report, was wearing their seat belt. There were no passengers in the vehicle. Trending Recipe Videos Email: dewey.morgan@dailypostathenian.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wreck Driver Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Seat Belt Juvenile Local Resident County Road Passenger Ford F-150 Dewey Morgan Author email Follow Dewey Morgan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Twelve arrested, four more sought in multi-agency drug investigation Incumbents defeated in McMinn County Commission, school board races Jury finds unanimously in favor of Athens in Whiting lawsuit Ocoee Whitewater Center a total loss in Tuesday fire Police reports for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.