Jeremy Bivens retained his position as the mayor of Decatur during the Tuesday night’s general election, holding off a former officeholder.
Bivens received a total of 296 votes, or 74.19% of the total ballots cast, to challenger Bill James’ 101 votes, which was 25.31%.
Bivens was up for re-election for the first time after being elected in 2018. James is a former Decatur mayor who most recently served as mayor of Meigs County. He spent the past eight years as the county mayor, a position he won in 2014 when he defeated Bivens. James lost his bid for re-election to the county mayor role in the August general election against Eddie Jewell.
“The people spoke,” Bivens said after the election. “I always try to keep Decatur moving forward. When I first started four years ago my thoughts were how to keep Decatur moving forward.”
Some of his areas of focus have been the water projects and parks, in addition to several other items that he would like to pursue for the town.
“There are things that we are doing to keep moving forward and I appreciate the people voting for me,” Bivens expressed. “We have a good group of aldermen and that is key to moving forward as well. Again I want to thank the people for voting for me. We worked hard, my family worked hard and that means a lot to me.”
For city alderman, Connye Rowland received 274 votes, John R. Myers obtained 273 votes and Becky Haney acquired 270 votes. Three seats were open, so the race was uncontested.
Republican Dan Howell received a total of 2,607 votes for re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives District 22. He was unopposed
In the state general election, Republican J. Adam Lowe gained more votes than Democratic opponent Patricia Waters, with 2,648 votes to Waters’ 564 votes.
Republican Bill Lee received a total of 2,701 votes to remain as state governor, while his closest competitor, Democrat Jason Brantley Martin, received 491 votes. Also in the race were independents as John Gentry (not the McMinn County mayor) received 57 votes, Constance M. Every had 15 votes, Deborah Rouse obtained nine votes, Rick Tyler acquired five votes, Basil Marceaux received four and Charles Van Morgan got three votes.
For US House of Representatives District 4, Republican incumbent Scott Desjarlais received 2,518 votes, Democrat Wayne Steele received 511 votes, independent Clyde Benson received 54 votes, independent Mike Winton acquired 11 votes, independent Tharon Chandler had 10 votes, independent Joseph “Krishnades” Magyer obtained five votes and independent David Leighton Jones received three votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.