MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will hold a called meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m., in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to appoint election officials for the Nov. 3 election, lock absentee ballot boxes, and to conduct any other business to legally come before the board. The regular Tuesday Sept. 15, meeting has been cancelled.
County Commission’s Financial Management Committee will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at noon, in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the McMinn County health insurance policy renewal.
ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the Administration Building. This meeting may be viewed online at the Athens City Schools website. Under the provisions of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 60, this meeting will be conducted by electronic means and accessible to public attendance by electronic means, and limiting the number of physical presences, in order to protect public health, safety, and welfare in light of the coronavirus.
City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m., in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Memorial Building.
