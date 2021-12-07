Etowah City School has experienced a relatively good year concerning the COVID-19 pandemic as they move ahead toward their Christmas break and the end of the first semester.
According to Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier, the school has experienced students getting sick this year but they did not encounter as much as they anticipated.
“When the weather changes as much as it has been lately it really affects the children,” he noted. “Though it still affects adults it seems to have a greater impact on children, but we have been able to continue with very minimal amounts of COVID — not just for the students but for families.”
Frazier believes the school has been very fortunate to have not experienced a large outbreak or quantity of students in need of quarantine.
Due to the low number of incidents at the school, ECS has been able to maintain their goal of keeping school as traditional as possible.
“Research has shown that in-person learning with a teacher in a classroom is much more effective than trying to teach over the internet,” Frazier said. “I think with virtual learning there are too many distractions without the focus being on the instruction, so when you have that as a teacher to compete with, naturally children aren’t going to score as well on their tests. So to me being there in person is really the best situation because kids are going to have more understanding of the material being taught and if they have a question they have the ability to have the resource of the teacher right there with them and you just can’t replace that.”
Looking ahead toward the school’s Christmas break, Frazier hopes everyone at the school has a safe and happy holiday.
“I believe that we are heading in the right direction as far as coming back to school from the break goes and be able to participate like we have through the year to this point,” he expressed. “I look forward to our students and our teachers coming back refreshed and having a little more energy and come back with high expectations of learning.”
Frazier also thanked the Tennessee Department of Education for providing funds for the schools to use on instruction.
“We have set our 20% aside and we anticipate on using it throughout the remainder of the year as well as our summer school program,” Frazier said. “We are hoping beyond hope that we will be able to show more growth this year than what we were able to last year due to the pandemic.”
