The Tennessee Folklore Society’s 86th Annual Meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the new Tennessee State Library and Archive adjoining the Bicentennial Mall in Nashville.
This will be the society’s first in-person gathering since 2019.
The Tennessee Folklore Society is a statewide organization of professional folklorists, arts presenters, community scholars and others who share an interest in studying, preserving and celebrating the folk arts and cultural traditions of Tennessee.
Founded in 1934, the society publishes the Tennessee Folklore Society Bulletin - the nation’s oldest regional folklore journal. Its operations are managed by Jubilee Community Arts in Knoxville.
The annual meeting is a time for members, prospective members and others interested in Tennessee’s folk traditions to gather, present papers and exchange ideas. The proceedings also include a report from Tennessee Arts Commission Folklife Program Director Bradley Hanson on program news and activities.
The meeting will include presentations on several timely topics relating to Tennessee traditions.
Tony Kail will speak on the influence of A. Schwab - a family-owned general store and Memphis landmark - on African-American spiritual traditions and culture.
Richard Finch will discuss historic graveyard traditions of the Cumberland Plateau including comb graves, grave markers and a scraped earth cemetery in Pickett County.
Michelle Bright will explore how the account of a family tragedy became folklore through the storytelling of three generations of women.
The meeting will also include a presentation by John Fabke and Martin Fisher of MTSU’s Center for Popular Music discussing the release of Spring Fed Records’ high-quality CD-set documenting the influence of Ed Haley - a blind fiddler from Ashland, Ky.
