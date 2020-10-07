Volunteer Tennessee, Tennessee’s governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, is seeking business and non-profit nominations for the Thirteenth Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards.
One business and one non-profit from each of Tennessee’s three Grand Regions will be recognized for their community involvement and service in 2020.
Business and non-profit nominations are due to Volunteer Tennessee by Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. eastern. Nonprofits and businesses may be nominated by anyone or may nominate themselves.
The Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards is an initiative from Volunteer Tennessee that encourages and promotes volunteerism by recognizing outstanding volunteers. In addition to the Business and Nonprofit categories, the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards seeks to recognize individual volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Participating counties conduct a local process to recognize one outstanding youth and one outstanding adult volunteer each year.
Those interested in nominating individual volunteers can contact their local County Coordinator though the 2020 County Coordinator Directory at https://www.tn.gov/con tent/dam/tn/volunteertn/documents/gvsa/2020_County_Coordinator_Directory.pdf to inquire about the county’s nomination process.
To learn more about eligibility and to nominate a business, visit:
To learn more about eligibility and to nominate a nonprofit, visit
The 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony will take place virtually in February of 2021.
Additional information on the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards can be found on Volunteer Tennessee’s website at www.volunteertennessee.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.