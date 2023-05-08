With the weather warming up, residents in Etowah will soon have an outlet to cool off.
City of Etowah officials are planning to open the town’s splashpad soon, while the city pool is slated to be available again beginning May 27.
According to Etowah Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Dalton, the city is currently waiting to replace some parts for the splashpad that became damaged during the winter.
“Our pool hours will be Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday will be 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Dalton said. “The splashpad will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.”
Dalton stated the City of Etowah is eager to start their summer pool activities.
“We are there to help everyone cool off and hopefully this will be a hot summer,” he stated. “We are hoping to have a good turnout. We had a pretty good turnout last year and we are hoping to increase our numbers as well.”
Currently the city is looking to hire more lifeguards to operate the pool both during normal hours and special hours.
“If anyone is interested in being a lifeguard you can apply online at the cityofetowahtn.com — look under the employment tab,” he noted. “We can offer some training but there are still classes in the area that they can take ... we are currently looking for another three to six lifeguards if possible.”
According to Dalton the entry fee for the pool will be $4 for anyone above the age of two except for seniors age 55+, which will be $3, and anyone below the age of 2 gets in free. Additionally season passes can be purchased as well.
For more information visit the Etowah Parks and Recreation Department tab on the City of Etowah website.
The city will also offer pool reservations again this year for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“Anyone who is interested in making a reservation for the pool can do so by calling the Etowah Community Center and they will also have an option to make reservations online,” he stated. “We are ready for the summer but we just need a few more guards. We are looking forward to this.”
