A major Athens festival is nearly here and it’ll be combined with several other attractions.
National Moofest is set for Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Athens.
Moofest will once again be paired with the annual Athens Soap Box Derby and the second Sounds of Summer concert of the year.
National MooFest includes an afternoon of music on two stages. Mayfield Dairy hosts an afternoon of games following an 11 a.m. Milk Toast with Stephanie Nash at Market Park Pavilion stage.
Throughout the day, music will be provided by Jim Brooks at noon, Blue Ridge Grass at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Cedar Ridge at 3 p.m.
Around the corner of Madison Avenue, the courthouse steps stage is where the Maggie Strut kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with Jim Brooks and Inspirations Dance Studio.
Rounding out the festival’s entertainment scene are performances by Inspirations Dance Studio at 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., Faith Willin’ at noon and Just Us at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
The full entertainment schedule for National MooFest is available at http://friendlycityfestivals.com/moofest/
The Soap Box Derby is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Washington Avenue, where local children will race soap box vehicles for a chance to compete at the national event in Akron, Ohio.
That day will also mark the second concert of the year for Sounds of Summer, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion.
Headlining Sounds of Summer is country musician, EmiSunshine.
EmiSunshine is a Monroe County native whose unique style and musical talent have been attracting national attention since she was nine. The teenager has been named as one of “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone and has appeared on The Today Show, the Grand Ole Opry and more stages.
Since last performing at Sounds of Summer, EmiSunshine has released her first solo album, “Diamonds.”
Opening act Tim Decker and Tennessee River Bluegrass Band start the show at 7 p.m.
Decker, of Sweetwater, is an award-winning banjoist and is joined by regional string players Jimmie Rosenbaum (dobro), Lynn West (mandolin), John Orr (guitar) and Tim Leo (bass).
After Saturday’s show, the remainder of the Sounds of Summer season is as follows:
Saturday, July 2 — Sweet Georgia Sound
Saturday, Aug. 6 — Tim Hughes Quartet/Will Boyd and Kelle Jolly
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Kinslee Melhorn/September Song
Saturday, Oct. 8, Pumpkintown — The Dexter Thomas Band
More information about Sounds of Summer and other festivals, MooFest and Pumpkintown, is available at willsonthropic.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/friendlycityfestivals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.