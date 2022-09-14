Plans are being developed to give some extra protection to people walking around McMinn County High School.
During the McMinn County School Board meeting last week, Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield spoke with the board members about adding sidewalk to Rocky Mount Road beside MCHS. The total project would include adding sidewalk to Dennis Street as well, connecting both fragments together with the existing sidewalk on Congress Parkway to create a loop for added safety for anyone walking in the area.
“We’ve been looking at doing this for a year and a half now,” Burchfield said. “This is a small piece of the puzzle.”
Burchfield said that’s a popular area to walk, especially for MCHS students out exercising or heading to or from school.
“I was out there today, there were kids walking in the grass,” he said. He added that sometimes walkers or joggers will end up out in the road.
According to Burchfield, this isn’t a completely new idea as it’s been tossed around before now.
“This is something they talked about in the ‘70s,” he said.
“I like the safety of it for our students,” Board Chair Jonathan Pierce said.
Burchfield noted that they plan to go with a five-foot sidewalk, which is standard size, and at $8 per square foot the expectation is that it will cost around $150,000 for the entire stretch on Rocky Mount.
“It’ll be a few feet off the fence and it’ll be well off the side of Rocky Mount Road,” he explained. “If everything goes according to plan, we should have your part done by fall break.”
The other stretch along Dennis Street requires further approval and Burchfield noted that he will seek that next.
The motion was then made to approve the new stretch of sidewalk contingent on approval by Board Attorney Scott Bennett and it passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.