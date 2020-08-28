In honor of a historic anniversary, descendants of Harry T. Burn held a celebration at Crescent Sock Company in Niota last week.
Cathy Allen is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Crescent, Sandra Boyd is over the company’s human resources department and Pat Cotton is a nurse in Birmingham, Alabama who is a shareholder in the business.
All three are sisters and descendants of Niota resident Harry T. Burn — the man who cast the decisive vote for the 19th Amendment, which made it legal for women to vote — and Febb Burn, his mother.
Boyd and her sisters are the fourth generation of the Burn family to own the business.
“We have been running it for several years now and we are doing great,” Boyd explained. “We love this place and we love the people here. They are like a family, which is why we had the celebration last week.”
Boyd said she learned of her family history while she was in high school.
“It was not something that the family boasted about,” she said. “I was sitting in high school when the teacher asked me who cast the deciding vote for the 19th Amendment and I thought to myself ‘why is he picking on me? I don’t know.’ Then when he told me who it was I said, ‘Hey that is my great uncle, I didn’t know that.’”
She feels a lot of pride for the actions Harry T. Burn and his mother took.
“I think it is just wonderful,” Boyd expressed. “I love the part that he got word from his mother the very day he would cast his vote ... All of his buddies told him not to do it and even people from McMinn County sent him telegrams telling him that nobody here wanted him to vote for this and not to do it and it turns out that those people were incorrect.”
She stated that he was pretty conflicted on what action he should take.
“I’m just so proud that he did the right thing and listened to what his mother said and did what he felt in his heart was the right thing to do,” she stated. “Later he would repeat it every time he was asked, saying ‘I know I did the right thing for all of these women’ and he would always give credit to all of the women who fought for over seven decades for it to come to the point where Tennessee was the last state to make it possible ... He didn’t really take the credit for it, which really makes me proud.”
She added that she believes both Harry and Febb Burn share in the pride women now feel about Harry T. Burn’s decision.
“I think they are all very proud that he did vote for them and happy that he did but I think as much as it was about Harry, it was about Febb,” she said. “She took the initiative to write that letter. She kept up with things and when the senator gave a speech (about women’s right to vote) he gave a very ugly speech and she refers in her letter that she heard his very bitter speech and was letting (Harry) know that she didn’t agree with it and told him to do the right thing.”
Allen is an Auburn graduate who majored in accounting, while Boyd is a Tennessee Tech University graduate who majored in clothing and textile.
“I knew that I was coming here to Crescent,” Boyd said. “I had worked Christmases and summers and I have been here for over 40 years.”
Last week’s celebration was a way to honor both the anniversary of the passage of the amendment and the employees of the company, Boyd said.
Aside from employees of the company, local dignitaries were invited, such as Niota Mayor Lois Preece.
Lunch was also provided in separate containers due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a brief program and celebrated the fact that 100 years ago it was our great-grandmother and our great-uncle who made (the 19th Amendment) happen,” Boyd said. “And we were so excited about it that we created a brand in her honor.”
The new brand in honor of Febb Burn is called Febb’s Boutique.
“It is also to inspire women,” Boyd stated. “All of the soles have an inspirational quote on the bottom and we wanted to also help women who may need a little extra help, so we did a study and decided to donate to Advocates for Women’s and Kids’ Equality (AWAKE), a non-profit organization out of Nashville.”
The packaging features a yellow rose, the significance being that a yellow rose signified support of women’s suffrage while a red rose symbolized those against women’s suffrage.
Yellow roses were also present during last week’s celebration, as they were distributed to tables for the attendants to “cast a vote” by raising the flower if they supported women voting.
“Our main goal was to celebrate with our employees,” she said. “It was very special because these are the people that have made Crescent successful all these years and they are the ones making, creating and packaging Febb’s Boutique and we are really excited about that.”
