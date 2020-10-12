The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is College Street, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will be on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 2-5 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Distinguished Entrepreneur Program.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Good Faith Clinic will be held on Tuesdays, Oct. 13 and 27.
• 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Drive-through refills (Stay in car, bring list of prescriptions needed)
• 4 p.m.: Doctor visits
•
The Town of Englewood is reminding its citizens that burning in ditches is prohibited. Although the town does not require burn permits, it is recommended to contact the local dispatch service at 423-745-3222 of plans to burn.
•
The Athens-McMinn Family YMCA will be handing out 1,000 fresh produce food boxes to the community every Thursday for the month of October.
Staff and volunteers will be in the lower lot of the YMCA from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Thursday to hand out the boxes drive thru style as cars arrive. Groups are encouraged to contact debbie@athens
mcminnymca.org to arrange pick up in an effort to reach those who do not have transportation.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have a nature-themed Facebook Live Storytime and crafts on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. There will be no programs happening at the Library.
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will have their regular monthly meeting on Friday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Anyone is welcome to attend.
For questions call the Library at 423-263-9475.
•
The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency will be distributing USDA truck to trunk food boxes to eligible McMinn County residents on Thursday, Oct. 15. The food distribution will start at 8:30 a.m. and go to 11 a.m. at Athens Regional Park. Those who received commodities in September will be eligible for this distribution, you will not need a commodities card. In accordance with federal law and USDA policy, SETHRA is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
•
The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency will be distributing USDA truck to trunk food boxes to eligible Meigs County residents on Thursday, Oct. 15. The food distribution will start at 8 a.m. and go to 11 a.m. at the Meigs County SETHRA office. Those who received commodities in September will be eligible for this distribution, you will not need a commodities card. In accordance with federal law and USDA policy, SETHRA is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
•
Electric rates will see somewhat of a decrease over the next year due to a local rate adjustment that comes from the pandemic relief effort set up by Athens Utilities Board and TVA.
“We recently sent a letter to TVA requesting that a 2.5 percent Wholesale Pandemic Relief Credit be passed through to our customers. This will relate to a 1.6 percent retail rate reduction,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
The TVA board approved the credit recently.
“We are aware that there are tough situations out there. We hope that this reduction provides some relief. We’re doing all we can and will continue to focus on our customers, first and foremost,” Scarbrough said.
•
The City of Athens and McMinn County have announced improvements to the Eureka Trail’s Athens trailhead, located at 1400 East Madison Avenue, to include the construction of a permanent parking lot and restroom facility.
This construction will require the use of a temporary parking area in Athens through mid-November. Trail users entering the Athens Trailhead will be directed by signage to grass parking on the south or left side of the entrance. Car stops are in the grass and users are asked to pull all the way forward when parking. There are seven spaces available for vehicles only. Vehicles with trailers are asked to park at the Englewood Trailhead, located at County Road 550 directly off Highway 39 across from the BP Station.
Work also continues on the Highway 39 crossing and users are asked to take caution when crossing this and all road crossings.
“These new improvements are one of the most requested items in my office,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation. “Having permanent facilities will greatly improve the experience of the daily user and will enhance our ability to host first class events at the trail. I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time of improvement.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
Anyone with questions about filling out an online job application, posting an item to Facebook Marketplace, or using a new phone is invited to technology help sessions at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
The library, through a grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives, is hosting weekly one-on-one technology help sessions. Patrons may call 423-745-7782 for additional information or to request a specific appointment time. Appointments are not required.
All classes are free of charge and open to all. All library patrons ages five and up are required to wear a mask.
• One-on-One Technology Help Sessions — Mondays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and noon.
• Spanish Language Technology Help Sessions — Wednesdays between 2 and 4 p.m.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library invites the public to a special exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women’s voting rights in the United States.
The exhibition explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to American’s lives today.
“Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistance” is currently on display and presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.
Also on display, “To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote” was organized by the Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Tennessee State Museum with funding provided by the Official Committee of the State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial. This project was also funded in part by a grant from Humanities Tennessee — an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Etowah Carnegie Library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new artwork now on display provided by Community Artist League Artist Michele Croslin.
She has studied with professional artists in North Carolina and Tennessee over the last several years, mainly focusing in oils as a preferred medium where she has earned “Best in Show” awards in area art exhibits. Her artwork will be on display at the library until Dec. 1.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency (SETHRA) is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Criteria for applying online is:
• Someone in the household must have an email address
• Someone in the household must have applied for and received assistance between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2019.
• You must have a way to upload the required documents (Photos from phones are acceptable).
To apply online, visit https://thosolutions.com/tnonlineapplication
Anyone facing a disconnection notice will not be able to apply for assistance online.
For more information, call 949-2191, ext. 142
To apply by mail, call your local office or 1-800-852-6155 and request an application be mailed to you.
Visit www.sethra.us to download an application or to find the link to apply online. You can also email completed applications with all required documents to liheap@sethra.us
