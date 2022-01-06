A single vehicle wreck led to the death of a Chattanooga man in McMinn County on New Year’s Eve.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, at almost 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, Wayne Salters, 35, of Chattanooga, was driving northbound on I-75 at the 37 mile marker in his Buick Regal.
With no reason disclosed, the THP report noted that Salters’ “vehicle left the roadway into the median and struck a tree before coming to a rest.”
Salters was reportedly wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.
