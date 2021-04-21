There may be a new way to move around Downtown Athens in the future.
The City of Athens is currently looking into a company to supply rental electronic scooters to the downtown area.
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, a company called Bird reached out to the city about this.
“Bird is an electronic scooter company that can be found all over the United States,” he said. “They have tried their product in similar-sized communities with a lot of the assets that we have here in Athens as far as having a university downtown, having a really nice downtown area that could be utilized for a new model they are trying.”
He stated they believe the company feels like it would be successful with a small fleet in Athens.
“It gives us an extra mode of transportation,” Sumner noted. “Currently staff is exploring our existing ordinances to see if that would be a good fit for us.”
The Bird Scooters have been discussed in a study session with the city council a few months ago.
“We are in the process of checking our ordinances to see if anything needs to be changed to allow the electronic scooters,” Sumner stated. “This would be a new local business and there would be a local person who would be responsible for and taking care of the scooters and to see if it will be a good fit for our community.”
Sumner stated they would be happy to see a new business come to Athens.
“We certainly like new and different options for mobility, especially in our downtown,” he said.
“I think it would be something that would be utilized especially by Tennessee Wesleyan University students ... Maybe that will help drive more students into our downtown and in our shops, so I see it as something potentially fun and exciting for our community but we do want to be cautious and learn from other communities who have had electronic scooters.”
He noted that if the city approves of the Bird Scooters, the proper routes have yet to be determined.
“We will work with them on identifying proper routes and we would be eyes on the ground to make sure the scooters are allowed where they should be and not able to go anywhere they should not be,” he stated.
Sumner added that the city is aware of “all sides of the story” pertaining to the scooters.
“It is going to be something quite different if it ends up coming to Athens,” Sumner expressed. “It will be quite different than what people see of our home town. We do want to be judicious in exploring any kind of downsides that we could see to traffic or to that new type of mobility downtown, so if it does happen we want to make sure that we do it right.”
