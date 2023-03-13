Officials with the City of Athens spent a significant portion of their recent strategic planning session discussing the need to add and retain employees, as well as encouraging more employment in the community.
During a portion of their retreat, Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD)’s Beth Jones discussed that topic and the challenges that come with an evolving labor market.
“We do have a labor force participation problem, which compounds the problems you all are talking about relative to employee retention,” Jones said. “We are seeing it at my agency. Never before have we had trouble finding social service employees.”
According to Lightcast, a company that provided demographic information to the city via SETDD, 40 jobs were lost in the City of Athens over the past five years, but total jobs are expected to grow by 1,061 the next five years.
The past five years have fallen short of the national growth rate by 2.7%.
Citywide labor force participation data was not available from Lightcast, however countywide the labor force participation rate grew slightly from 53.65% in 2017 to 54.97% in 2019. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the rate fell to 54.74% in 2020, 52.22% in 2021 and dropped throughout 2022 until it ended up at 47.93%.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the county rose from 3.8% in 2019 to 7.82% in 2020 and began to decline down to 3.72% in September of 2022. Since then, though, it jumped to 4.26% in October of 2022 and then dipped a bit to 4.07% in November of 2022.
Because of the steady decline of the labor force participation rate, however, Jones said the unemployment rate can tell only so much.
“Unemployment numbers don’t really reflect the true unemployment because all unemployment (rate data) tracks is people who are still drawing unemployment benefits and are out there looking for jobs,” she said. “Once you go off unemployment (benefits), you could still be out there but it’s not part of the unemployment number.”
That means while jobs may be available, there are fewer people seeking them and that changes who can be more choosy.
Jones said that makes the search for new employees and the attempts to keep those already in house that much tougher for employers — the city included.
“Instead of us picking the employee, the job seekers are picking who they want to work for,” she said. “The labor force participation rate in our area has gotten even worse than it was before the pandemic and it was a problem then.”
The question that was raised by that — and left without a clear answer at both the city council retreat and the previous McMinn County Commission retreat — was how the people no longer seeking jobs are making ends meet.
Jones did say, however, that job seekers being more selective has helped change their priorities when choosing their next employer — specifically regarding non-salary benefits being offered.
“Young people don’t care (about benefits),” she said. “They say just put it in my salary. They want it on the front end.”
