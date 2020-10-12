MCMINN COUNTY
The Board of Education will have a workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. to review the 2020 evaluation of the director of schools.
ATHENS
The City Council will hold its monthly study session today at 5:45 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Athens Municipal Building.
RICEVILLE
Utility District Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
MEIGS COUNTY
The Planning and Zoning Commission will not meet on Oct. 13.
DECATUR
The Municipal Planning Commission will meet at the Decatur Municipal Building on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the Meigs County-Decatur Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet, followed by the Decatur Board of Alderman at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.