The ashes of a veteran recently received a proper burial in East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery after being discovered in an impound lot.
According to McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, Navy veteran Nancy Cates, who was a resident of Etowah for some time, had passed away in 2019 and was cremated.
After she had been cremated, someone had claimed Cates’ ashes before abandoning the vehicle, which contained the ashes on the side of the road.
“It was taken to an impound lot where it had sat for a year and a half,” Peglow said. “They were going to crush the vehicle in exchange for their tow bill. When cleaning out the car they found the veteran’s remains and her flag.”
Peglow stated that she was contacted by American Legion Post 68 in Athens’ Commander Gordon Mikitka who brought her the remains of the veteran.
“I tracked down the person who had claimed the remains, but they never returned my call, so at that point the ashes could be considered as abandoned remains of a veteran. So the State of Tennessee Cemetery and I worked together,” Peglow recalled.
She then contacted the McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Riders, who took part in the procession to honor Cates.
“We actually had a procession from here all the way to the state veterans cemetery,” she expressed. “We actually had a police escort all the way to Knoxville. At the state cemetery we had a flag folding ceremony, we presented a flag to the State of Tennessee, we then carried her remains to the grave where they actually buried the remains so we actually carried her all the way to the end.”
Cates also received TAPS and a rifle salute during the ceremony.
“She received what she should have had in the beginning,” Peglow expressed. “Her grave is now marked and it was a very nice ceremony.”
Cates was a Navy Corpsman who served during the Vietnam War, however she was not serving in Vietnam.
“She took care of a lot of our service Vietnam veterans who came back from Vietnam,” Peglow said. “She took care of them, so it was our job and our duty to help her get to her final resting place and it was a big honor to us.”
Peglow expressed the importance of giving a veteran a proper burial, especially after these types of circumstances.
“Sometimes I think people just don’t know what to do. I assume people get overwhelmed and I know that I got sick to my stomach over this because it is terrible and never should have happened,” Peglow said. “When veterans come in here I try to tell them about how important it is to make your final arrangements to get things set up even if you are getting cremated. I’m trying to prevent this from happening again.”
Peglow noted that there didn’t appear to be a lot of family bonds for Cates at the time of her passing.
“This lady had no children and had no family, so that is part of what the problem was. The honor of being buried in a national or state cemetery means that you are being buried with heroes and Cates was a hero,” she explained. “She took care of our injured servicemen and women that came back from Vietnam and that is a big deal, so the fact that things came about the way that it did made me pretty sick to my stomach and I don’t want other veterans to end up in situations like that.”
Though she wasn’t a native to McMinn County, Cates had moved to and lived in Etowah for several years. She had joined the American Legion and served as a post commander.
“This veteran served honorably and she deserved our very best and unfortunately at the beginning she didn’t get that,” Peglow expressed. “If I had known I would have taken care of it. All of the funeral homes are really good about helping out. If a veteran has passed away and they wanted to be buried in a national or state cemetery, all you have to do is tell the funeral director or tell me and I will see that it’s done. As long as you meet the criteria to be buried or interred in national cemetery or a state cemetery they will inter you and your spouse free of charge. You do have to pay for the funeral, but when it comes to getting you interred it is all free and that is a big deal.”
Mikitka was the first person to be notified of the discovery of Cates’ ashes and he recalled that moment.
“That was the most shocking phone call I have received in my life,” Mikitka said. “Because it was a veteran whose ashes were in a car in an impound lot for almost two years. They found the ashes in an urn along with discharge papers, a picture of her during her service and then, when I found out her name, it really broke my heart because I signed her up for the American Legion back in 2014.”
Mikitka stated that it is difficult to know that someone would do that to a deceased person and especially a veteran.
“It makes me feel proud that we were able to give her a proper burial,” Mikitka expressed. “She was a veteran, she was a female veteran and she was a Vietnam veteran. There aren’t many female Vietnam veterans and for her to be treated the way she was, left in the back end of a car for all of these years, how would you feel? It is sad, but I am so proud of everybody in the American Legion, the VFW, and the Honor Guard that we were able to do this for her. I’m also grateful to the police for giving us an escort to the state cemetery because that made it really special.”
Mikitka said he was contacted because the driver of the wrecker is a member of AMVETS Post 100 in Etowah.
“One of the past commanders knew that I would know how to take care of this because I’ve been an officer of the State of Tennessee for the American Legion and AMVETS for seven years and I know what to do,” he said. “Nancy Cates was a past post commander of AMVETS Post 100 in Etowah and that is what made the wrecker go to the AMVETS Post. When they called me I told them to bring the ashes to the AMVETS Post and that I would come get them.”
He expressed his thoughts about Cates now that she has had a proper burial.
“It is sad that she is gone. She was a very nice person,” he said. “She was a beautiful young lady when she was in the service and I’m glad that she can rest in peace in the state cemetery.”
