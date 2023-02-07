The 77th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, is Thursday, April 20, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards. Tickets are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
Etowah Carnegie Library will be hosting Valentine’s Day storytimes and crafts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. All activities are free and no registration is required.
Also, the Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, Feb. 11, on the first floor of the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
On March 1, all unpaid 2022 city property taxes will become delinquent, with a penalty added at the rate of one and one-half percent per month for each month taxes are delinquent until paid.
Citizens of Athens may avoid this penalty by paying 2022 property taxes prior to March 1.
After March 1, all unpaid 2021 city property taxes must be filed in Chancery Court for collection. Court costs, additional penalties, and legal costs may be avoided by paying 2021 property taxes prior to March 1.
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
Nominations are being accepted for the Athens Young Man of the Year award, which will be presented to a deserving recipient at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, which will be held this year on April 20.
Candidates must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included on the application.
Nomination forms are available upon request at 423-746-5202.
Tennessee Wesleyan University sponsors this award and all nominations should be sent to the President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303.
Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 29.
Nominations are now being accepted for the Athens Young Woman of the Year award to be presented at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on Thursday, April 20.
This award is sponsored by Tennessee Wesleyan University, which also sponsors the Young Man of the Year award.
Candidates for the Young Woman of the Year award must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included on the application. Candidates should exhibit leadership qualities and participate in providing overall contributions to community welfare.
Nomination forms are available upon request by calling 423-746-5202 and nominations should be sent to President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303.
Deadline for nominations will be Wednesday, March 22.
The City of Athens annual audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, has been completed by the independent third-party auditing firm of Neal, Scouten & McConnell of Chattanooga.
Copies of the audit, in detail, are on file in the Finance Department, located at Athens City Hall, 815 North Jackson Street, and may be reviewed by any interested citizen between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The annual audit is also available online at www.athenstn.gov/finance
The annual financial audit serves as a detailed accounting of all revenues and expenditures for the local government. Citizens are encouraged to review the document to inspect the city’s fiscal condition.
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2710 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
A Valentine’s Dinner Dance will be held at the Niota Depot on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 6 p.m.
The cost to attend is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Niota Depot.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 155, 156, 157 and 158 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. There will also be an intermittent closure in the right-hand lane of N. White Street during the construction period. These closures will last until Friday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building renovations.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews, equipment, and construction material. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes and avoid the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Public Works Department has announced the second and final round of Leaf Vacuum Season began on Jan. 17.
Leaf crews will vacuum leaves placed curbside for pick up until Friday, Feb. 10, after which time, leaves must be bagged for pick up. Bagged leaves are picked up throughout the year during junk routes.
If you would like your leaves collected during this final round, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on the sidewalk. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding. In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Also, do not place leaves on or around obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations, water meter lids, and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstruction or the equipment.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working or to find out your zone, call 423-744-2745 or visit www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map, visit Leaf Collection, Athens, TN (cityofathenstn.com).
For faster service, you are encouraged to bag your leaves and the Public Works Department will collect them on the regular junk route.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 161, 162, and 163 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, and parking spaces 109, 110, and 111 on White Street, from Madison Avenue to Bank Street. These closures will last until Friday, April 14, at 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Athens Parks and Recreation will host the 37th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
Ticket sales for this year’s event have begun online at athenstn.gov/parks
In-person sales have begun in the Athens Parks and Recreation office.
The four dances will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to each dance for photos. There are only 500 tickets available for each dance, and tickets will not be sold at the door.
Tickets are $12 per person, and each person attending must have a ticket to enter. Professional photography packages, which include two 5x7s and eight wallets, are also available for $14 per package. Photography packages may be purchased with tickets or during the dance. All tickets are now digital and will be sent by email after purchase. They can either be printed or scanned from the purchaser’s mobile device at the door. Tickets are available for purchase until they are sold out, including on dance day, however no tickets will be sold at the door.
All dads and daughters will receive a free commemorative pin at the dance. Door prizes will also be awarded during each dance.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more.
Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office.
Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable.
The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2799&SINGLESTORE=true
Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
This program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.
Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed.
The program is free of charge and available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is now open.
For more information, call the library at 423-745-7782, or visit fisherlibrary.org
