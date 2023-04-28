Members of the community came together on Thursday to celebrate Tyler Forrest’s presidency at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
The school held an investiture ceremony for its 22nd president, which is a ceremony that is traditionally held during a new president’s first year and is meant to bring the community and the university together to celebrate the milestone.
Forrest was originally named the new TWU president in May of 2022 to replace outgoing President Harley Knowles. He began his duties in July of 2022. Forrest is the first native Athenian to hold the position in university history.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry and Athens Mayor Steve Sherlin were among the speakers for the event and it included representatives from University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Emory & Henry College, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Bryan College, Bluefield University, Cleveland State Community College President Ty Stone and Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Athens President Dr. Susan Hatto.
TWU Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Robert Goodfriend introduced Forrest, noting that he has known the relatively new president for about 15 years.
“Tyler Forrest was the right person at the right time for Tennessee Wesleyan University,” Goodfriend said. “I couldn’t be more proud to have him as the president.”
Goodfriend said Forrest attempts to do what is best for each person on campus, no matter the role, with every decision he makes.
“He is here to better this university, to grow this university and make it a better place,” Goodfriend said.
Forrest also spoke, noting the honor that this ceremony is for him.
“To say I’m overwhelmed would be an understatement,” Forrest said. “Without each of you that came before us, Tennessee Wesleyan would not be what it is today. I am confident its future is bright.”
Forrest thanked his wife, Emily, as well as his entire family for helping him get to and thrive in this role. He also said the Athens community is a positive for the university.
“This was and still is a community that invests in education,” he said.
Forrest also acknowledged how the university has attracted a diverse group of people from across the state, country and globe to come to Athens. He noted that TWU features students from 54 of 95 Tennessee counties, 34 states and 28 countries.
Looking ahead, Forrest said he hopes to see the growth of TWU continue.
“I see us boldly becoming one of the best small colleges in the south,” he said. “We are well-positioned to reach new heights as a university.”
Near the end of his speech, he also made three announcements:
• TWU Pledge, a last dollar scholarship that “will allow HOPE scholarship new freshman students with a family adjusted gross income of $36,000 or less to be able to attend Tennessee Wesleyan tuition free starting in the fall of 2024.”
• Three new master of science degree programs — master of science in education, master of science in business analytics and master of science in sports leadership.
• The “We Are Wesleyan” capital campaign seeking $19.25 million has raised $14.7 million thus far. Forrest noted that the campaign includes a focus on “scholarships, facilities, instructional support” among other areas.
