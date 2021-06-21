Three artists are working to create an art trail in the Town of Decatur.
Kinsey Plank, Sarah Plank and Alicia Paxton are currently in the process of putting together art that will lead to the Decatur Park.
“The three young artists who are working on this project are from Decatur,” Decatur City Recorder Laura Smith said. “The art trail has some funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission ... Our community went through a partnership with Thrive Community Partnership and through that program we were able to obtain some funds for the community which we decided to do the Decatur Art Trail, with which will include some sidewalk art, art in the park, along with a mural.”
One of the reasons for doing this project is to connect downtown Decatur with the park and encourage people to use the sidewalk.
“We wanted to gain a little more interest and have people want to see the art and enjoy the park,” Smith noted.
The idea for the art trail came from the desire for making an expansion on existing art projects in the city.
“We have some nice resources in the park and we wanted to encourage people to use it,” she stated. “We added some art to the sidewalk to give people a reason to want to use it and look at the art. So the idea came from a connection and wanting to encourage people to go out and walk around the area.”
Kinsey and Sarah Plank were chosen due their previous experience working with the city.
“We really liked the idea of promoting people who were local and this gave them the opportunity to get out there and show what they could do,” Smith said. “They brought in their friend (Paxton) and it is a great partnership ... They are using their creativity to come up with the ideas, with some direction from me, to create a lot of different types of art.”
They plan on having the art trail finished by June 30 and immediately follow into the next phase.
“The next phase of the art trail is that we hope to add a sculpture to the park,” Smith stated. “We have some other funding from the Lyndhurst Foundation and we are going to be doing a call to artists for a sculpture which we think will add another piece of interest to the park. I hope everyone keeps an eye out for more art coming to our community.”
