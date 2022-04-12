The speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives paid a visit to the City of Athens over the weekend, speaking at the Athens Kiwanis Club meeting.
Cameron Sexton has been the speaker of the state house since Aug. 23, 2019, and was brought to Athens to speak by Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, who also introduced him.
Sexton said that even though he’s not from McMinn County, his father grew up in Madisonville and this area has always held a particular meaning to him.
“This has always been a special area to us because it feels like home when we’re here,” he said.
Sexton then turned to the pursuits of the House of Representatives during his tenure, noting that “even though we’re the second least taxed state in America, our economic output is by far the best of anybody in the southeast.”
He added that Tennessee is the lowest debt state in America, as well.
Sexton noted that the state budget is about five weeks away from being completed and that the state is looking at about $2 to $3 billion in excess revenue.
As part of that budget, Sexton noted that there are a few priorities he’s pushing for moving forward.
One of those, he noted, is “prioritizing new education funding.”
A new funding plan was introduced recently — the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act — which would replace the Basic Education Program (BEP), which has been in place for some time.
“The current education funding formula is the same as when I was in school in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Sexton said, adding that it’s time to update the formula. “Today’s classroom is nothing like it was in the ’70s and ‘80s.”
He said the plan is for the formula to not go into effect immediately, so that it can be implemented more gradually.
“It doesn’t go into effect until the next school year,” he said. “As we pass it, we’ll be able to look at it over the summer and continue to work with all the stakeholders and make sure we pass something that works, that we think will work, and work out all the bugs before it ever gets into the school system.”
He said he’s also focused on campaign finance reform in the state, because of his concerns over where political funding is coming from.
“I think you all deserve, when there’s an election, to know where the money is coming from,” he said.
He argued that he believes a lot of money for statewide elections are coming from “outside the area.”
“There’s a lot of dark money, there’s a lot of money from outside the area coming in,” he said. “If you’re going to spend money in an election cycle, just state who you’re spending it for or against.”
A third priority for him in this session is “truth in sentencing.”
He expressed concern about convicted criminals getting out of prison from their sentences earlier than he feels they should be able to.
“For far too long, we’ve been victimizing victims and trying to figure out how to protect criminals,” he said, advocating for 100% sentencing for violent criminals.
Currently, there are ways for convicted criminals to get time shaved off their sentence, as they can receive a shortened sentence through release eligibility and get further time off from the sentence due to good behavior when serving their time.
“There are places for rehabilitation programs, but that’s for non-violent criminals,” he said. “Someone gets more time if there are drugs in their car than if they kill someone with their car. Criminals know that.”
He also related a story of a man who attacked several college students, killing one, recently at Rhodes College in Memphis. He said the suspect in that case had served less than two years in prison despite being in the criminal justice system for 14 years.
“This was their fourth aggravated burglary and they had served less than 14 months,” he said. “At what point do we protect the victims and not the criminals?”
He also noted that when a convicted felon is up for parole each year, the victims have to relive that incident each year that a hearing is held. That wouldn’t happen with 100% sentencing, he said.
“It not only protects the families because it lets them move on, it protects society,” he argued.
During the question and answer period after his speech, Sexton fielded a question about restoring the reputation of the general assembly, as there have been some scandals recently involving members.
Sexton responded that there are three ways he believes that can be addressed.
The general assembly recently passed an ethics reform bill that disables members from being able to profit off their office and he said he believes the campaign finance reform bill will help that goal as well.
The third way, he said, is to “make sure we elect good, quality people” to the legislature.
He also addressed the idea of low taxation resulting in higher revenue for the government.
“I’m a big believer in taxing consumption, not income,” he said.
He pointed out that Tennessee has a higher sales tax rate than most states, but doesn’t have a state income tax.
“We’re doing such a good job bringing in tourists and visitors to our state that we’re taking in so much more money because of how we’re marketing the people who are coming here to raft the rivers and visiting your community,” he said. “Having the tax base as we’re using those dollars to market our state is what is enabling us to have excess revenue.”
