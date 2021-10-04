An update has been given on the dual construction projects for Athens City Schools — the consolidated school and upgrades to Athens City Middle School.
During the ACS September work session on Sept. 22, Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens reported that “everything is going along really well at the new school. The past 3-1/2 days with rain has put us a little behind, but they’re working every minute they can.”
He said that, at the time, all three sets of stairs had been installed in the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing.
“Pretty soon we won’t have to take a ladder to get upstairs,” Owens said.
He added that the block walls are also up for the Pre-K through 2nd gym, music rooms and STEM rooms and that there has been scaffolding in the kitchen.
“They’re building that up now,” he said.
He added that concrete was expected to be poured at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 24.
There are also plans in place for two electronic signs to be added — one for the consolidated schools building and one for the middle school. Regulations wouldn’t allow them to have one sign per school in the consolidated building.
“We can’t have one on McMinn Avenue because of the residential regulations — we’ve got to be 300 feet away from a house,” he said, adding that the entire Pre-K through 5th grade schools will be on one sign.
In the middle school, he said new cooling towers have arrived and are expected to be installed soon.
“They’ll either be installed during fall break or probably early December when we normally shut the cooling towers down for the season,” he said.
One other issue with the schools cropped up recently, Owens noted.
He said a need arose for a new roof on a portable at Ingleside School.
“We were up there checking the other day because there was an issue in the music classroom and I stepped through the roof in two places,” he said. “The shingles were across there, but the sheeting across the OSB (oriented strand board) was rotted.”
He said the contractor “has an interest in Ingleside, so he’s doing it at cost” and there were plans to have it done by Oct. 1.
