As has been the case for more than two decades, the McMinn County Commission has passed its annual budget and citizens will see no tax increase from it.
During last week’s county commission meeting, the budget passed unanimously and Mayor John Gentry noted that this marks at least 21 years of the budget not including a property tax increase.
He noted that it also includes the “largest raise (by) percentage increase since 1988-1989 for the workforce.” That is overshadowed by the current economic environment, however, he added.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to make up any ground because inflation is outpacing it,” Gentry said. “I want to thank the commission for recognizing the plight of the employees and everyone else — things have gone up and I appreciate them recognizing that.”
He also noted that the funding reserves are at a “very healthy” size, making up nearly 30% of the budget expenditures.
“You could almost run the county for four months on the reserves,” Gentry said.
Regarding the property tax, Gentry noted that the county was the second lowest rate in the state last year.
“The lower counties — those are counties that have specialized local school districts where they have tax authority,” Gentry explained. “So when you add that special school district fund, they’re way above us and every citizen has to pay that.”
Going into the new budget year, the county will slide down those rankings a bit, but Gentry said that should be temporary.
“This year we’re fourth because some of the counties have gone through reappraisal and their rate dropped below ours,” Gentry said. “We’re in the reappraisal cycle right now, so we’ll be using those new reappraisal numbers next year as we build the budget. It’s very conceivable and almost likely you will be the lowest rate in the state with those new numbers.”
Gentry also addressed funding concerns that may arise from a very low tax rate.
“Counties without industry, they have to be higher,” Gentry said. “It gives you a gauge that we really have a good mix of green belt, industry, commercial and homeowner. We always want to build more on industry and commercial because they pay a larger percentage and that’s what’s important.”
Gentry said the lower property tax rate helps the standard of living in McMinn County.
“You can’t live cheaper anywhere else as far as tax dollars,” he said. “We want to make sure that penny brings in more because that shows the value of the community is growing. We think that’s what the reappraisal will show is the value of the county has grown dramatically.”
