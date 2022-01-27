Additions and changes to the downtown area of the City of Athens may soon be on the way.
During last week’s Athens City Council meeting, Main Street Athens Executive Director Lisa Dotson talked to the members about plans that are beginning to come together for the downtown portion of the city.
“Tennessee Main Street directors made a presentation to the Main Street board of directors to help us with the next steps of our strategic plan,” Dotson said.
She noted that as part of that, it has been pointed out that the “missing link for downtown main streets is fine dining and nightlife.”
That led to Dotson getting in contact with a consulting agency in Chattanooga that specializes in restaurant and bar incubators.
The agency hosts a co-working space for aspiring chefs for 18 months and helps them in launching a new business.
“Tennessee Main Street has selected Athens, along with Lebanon, to be a pilot community to have a kitchen incubator in our downtown,” Dotson said. “The state office will provide a consultant to work with Main Street in the development of this co-working and community kitchen and then to help us write the grant.”
Dotson said she looks forward to getting this off the ground.
“This is exciting news for Main Street and for the community,” she said.
She added that there is also interest in bringing new businesses to the downtown area.
She pointed out that in 2016, 40% of the buildings in Downtown Athens were vacant. That percentage fell 11% by 2020 and she expects it to fall again when 2021 numbers are reported.
“In the past several months, I have been contacted by individuals with an interest in the purchase of the old Robert E. Lee building,” Dotson said.
She noted that the building is 24,000 square feet and “has the potential to be a boutique hotel with fine dining, condominiums, AirBnB, sports bar and a plethora of other opportunities.”
She added that “this is not the only building in downtown that is vacant and has the potential to be a restaurant.”
After that news, Dotson encouraged the members of the council to be flexible when new businesses start to come calling.
“Be prepared for the opportunities that are on the horizon for us and do not allow codes, ordinances and parking to deter progress,” she advised.
She suggested the city look into amending any ordinances or codes necessary to make buying and owning property in downtown easier, as well as being on the lookout for “any vacant areas in downtown the city could buy and convert into a parking lot” that will help make parking in downtown easier.
She also alluded to the Main Street Experience Masterplan 2020, which the city council approved in December of 2020.
Funding has not yet been approved for the plan.
“The goal of Main Street Athens is to turn downtown into a pedestrian-friendly marketplace while preserving its historical integrity,” Dotson noted. “Over the next two years, downtown will be the gateway to and from the new elementary and middle schools. This drive will bring awareness of shopping, eating, playing and living in our downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.