Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison received a positive review from school board members recently.
On Oct. 20, the McMinn County School Board met to evaluate Parkison’s job performance and found him to be, overall, 99.5% at or above expectations. The board’s overall score for Parkison was 4.03 and Parkison self-evaluated himself at 3.35.
This was an overall drop by the board from 2019, as they graded him at 4.18 last year. Parkison evaluated himself at 3.05 last year.
There were eight total areas on which the board evaluated Parkison — student achievement, staff and personnel relationships, board member relationships, community relationships, educational leadership, finance and facilities, vision, and personal qualities.
The board’s highest grade for Parkison was for finance and facilities, at 4.23. They also graded him at 4.2 for his personal qualities, 4.13 for board member relationships and 4.11 for community relationships.
The lowest grade they gave him was for educational leadership, at 3.77.
The highest grade Parkison gave himself was for finance and facilities as well, at 3.7. He also graded himself at 3.6 for his personal qualities.
The lowest score Parkison gave himself was a 2.83 in the vision area.
Parkison was at or above expectations 100% of the time for staff and personnel relationships, community relationships and vision.
“I want to congratulate you on that evaluation,” Chair Sharon Brown said. “We’re proud of you and we thank you for all that you do — you and your staff.”
Board Member Quinton Howard noted that COVID-19 adjustments were not explicitly included in the evaluation.
“When I was chatting with Mr. Parkison, he said ‘This is a good instrument, but there are two things that aren’t involved that give me more of a headache this year than anything else — COVID-19 and virtual school,’ and that’s true,” Howard said. “He’s spent a large amount of time dealing with those two issues.”
Parkison told the board that the coronavirus has provided extra challenges this year.
“This wasn’t an easy thing, especially with the last half of a year we’ve been through,” he said. “I know it was tough on you.”
However, Parkison said he is optimistic about the plan in place for the school system.
“I believe we’re going to get it done,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but I believe with all my heart we’re going to get this done.”
He added that his first year and a half as the director of schools has taught him a lot.
“What I’ve learned in a year and half is unbelievable and I know I have that much more to learn,” he said, adding that he’s gotten advice from other directors of schools around the state. “It takes time and usually that number is around three years.”
He noted that he’s happy to have the board that he does during this time.
“I appreciate you all and that you all think enough about me to evaluate me this way,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things about our board.”
