The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the federal trial brought by Glenn Whiting against the City of Athens.
U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough called Whiting’s attorney Van Irion and the city’s attorneys, Dan Pilkington and Emily Taylor, into his chambers just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to inform them that he had dismissed the jury and was declaring a mistrial.
The eight-member jury had deliberated for about 12-1/2 hours prior to the judge’s dismissal.
Jury deliberations began on Thursday afternoon following closing statements from the attorneys. Deliberations continued all day on Friday before the judge recessed the trial for the three-day holiday weekend. Deliberations continued at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the judge declared the mistrial due to a hung jury following lunch.
The case centered around Whiting’s claim that city officials had condemned a commercial property Whiting said he owns, located at 213 Pope Avenue in Athens, in retaliation for Whiting speaking out against the city police department’s alleged mishandling of an investigation of a stolen vehicle Whiting claims to have owned. Whiting painted a sign on the wall of a property he owns on Jackson Street in Downtown Athens in October 2019 that detailed his complaints about the city.
The city argued that the condemnation of the property was justified and was part of a series of condemnation hearings it conducts on a regular basis. The city also argued that the condemnation could not have been in retaliation to the sign since the order to condemn the property was signed by City Manager C. Seth Sumner on Sept. 25, 2019, prior to the sign being posted.
Sumner and City Attorney Chris Trew were named defendants in the trial and both are part of the condemnation process. The city’s defense, however, maintained that the properties designated for review during the condemnation process are identified by Codes Enforcement Officer Matthew Gravley, who was among the witnesses called during the trial.
A defense motion asking McDonough for judgment as a matter of law will be reviewed within the next 30 to 60 days. Once the transcript of the trial is prepared, it will be sent to the lawyers. Testimony and exhibits from the trial will be incorporated into an argument from each legal team that will be sent to McDonough for consideration in his ruling.
If the judge rules in favor of the defense’s motion, the case cannot be retried. If McDonough rules against the motion, Whiting would be able to bring the case back to court at a future date should he choose to do so.
