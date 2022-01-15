E.G. Fisher Public Library’s weekly storytimes are back starting the week of Jan. 17.
The library is offering three storytimes targeting different age groups each week. Each week at storytime children will listen to developmentally appropriate books, sing songs and play with other children. Parents and caregivers will learn early literacy tips to help children prepare for future reading success.
All programs are free of charge. For more information visit www.fisherlibrary.org or call 423-745-7782.
Preschool storytime engages children ages 3 to 5 in books, interactive stories, songs and crafts each week. This program helps children build school skills like letter recognition, taking turns, listening, fine motor skills and more.
Join families with babies ages 0 to 2 every Thursday for stories, songs, baby sign language and more. Baby Bookworms introduces children birth to 2 years old to the library through books, songs, rhymes and playtime. Caregivers will learn early literacy tips while baby learns to interact with other children.
Get the wiggles out with music, interactive stories, bubbles and more each week. Toddlers will be introduced to books, songs, counting practice, interactive stories, parachute play and more. Toddler Storytime is targeted to children ages 1-3 years old.
Join the library for a family-oriented bilingual storytime targeting ages 2 to 6 for book selections. Bilingual storytime will happen on the second Wednesday of each month.
Children will explore stories, flannel games, songs and sensory activities while also exploring the Spanish language. Bilingual storytimes provide early literacy skills.
It also can provide Spanish speaking families a sense of cultural familiarity through books, rhymes and songs. Bilingual storytime will have an English-speaking storyteller and a Spanish-speaking storyteller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.