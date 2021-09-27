A disagreement reportedly led to murder by a machete late Saturday night in Athens.
According to Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch, officers arrived at a residence on View Street at around 11 p.m. on the call of a disturbance.
When they arrived, they learned that Steve McKheean had been visiting the residence — owned by 43 year old James Ramey — when a disagreement began.
There was no indication of what the disagreement was over, but Couch said that at some point during it, Ramey allegedly grabbed a machete and struck McKheean.
McKheean was found dead on the scene and Ramey was taken into custody without incident.
Ramey was charged with second degree murder and booked into the McMinn County Justice Center where he was being held without bond listed.
