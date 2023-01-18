The dream of Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated on Monday through a worship service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Athens.
The Athens Area Ministerial Association sponsored the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Worship service at St. Paul’s, with the Rev. Benjamin Jackson Jr. giving the sermon to cap the event.
Jackson was born and raised in New Jersey and now lives in Knoxville as he pastors Mt. Olive AME Zion Church in Etowah. He also serves as the president of the McMinn County branch of the NAACP.
To begin his sermon, Jackson read from the book of Amos, chapter eight.
“It is one of the famous books that Martin Luther King used to quote from, read from and quote messages from,” Jackson said.
He noted that much like the times of Amos 8, in today’s world the church has receded from the focus it should have in society.
“There has been a great falling away from our churches,” he said. “One of the strengths that helped Martin Luther King Jr. and his movement be so successful is they were able to meet and coalesce with one another in the churches. The strength was always in the churches. In each community, I don’t look so much for the federal building or the civic organizations firstly, I look for the churches.The churches determine how life is in the community.”
Jackson said an important part of society for the churches to look at is “what is underneath our wealth, our comfort, our excess?”
“Who is suffering? Who is hurting,” Jackson asked. “We are encouraged to look at our own neighborhoods — what do you see where you work and live and play? But we don’t stop there. We are called to enlarge our vision and see beyond our own boundaries.”
He said the importance of these questions doesn’t lie in who is to blame, but in how those people can be helped.
“This isn’t about blame,” he said. “It is a call to truth and reality.”
He stressed that it’s important to look at the “distribution” of wealth, inequities and justice as part of this analysis.
“Amos is asking us to take a hard look at the state of our world,” he said. “This is a look we too often turn away from, claiming to be too busy, too wrapped up in our struggles to see beyond our boundaries.”
He said potential solutions for an issue like poverty include “food distribution and job creation.” Likewise, the answers to a lack of justice could be in “protests and petitions with pro-bono work and advocacy.” He said the response to depression and mental illness could be “community care plans, mentoring and access to health care.”
He added that this can be difficult, but it’s what Amos was saying God wanted of us.
“Amos is asking us to see everything — to see a world in need of God’s guidance and spirit,” he said. “It’s a roll up your sleeves and get to work invitation. My question is what do you see?”
After laying out the problems that concerned Amos and that he sees now, Jackson said there is hope as well, as he turned his focus to Amos 9:11-15.
“God is always a God of mercy who will keep His promises,” Jackson said. “Sometimes God has to sift the nation and punish the sinners, but none of his true worshipers would be lost.”
He added that love and understanding will allow the country and community to “renew our involvement and our relationship with God.”
“God always restores hope,” he said. “If we will stay connected as a community...”
He closed by once again citing King and wondering what he would think if he were here now.
“If Dr. King was alive today, he would be wondering but he would still have hope,” he said. “That we still can come together as brothers and sisters in a community, that we still can work together, love together, share together, dream together and walk together as one.”
