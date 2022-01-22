The upcoming City of Athens Parks & Recreation Department’s Daddy Daughter Dance has been rescheduled until March in hopes of being able to host the event at full capacity.
The department made the announcement on Wednesday that the annual Daddy Daughter Dance, which was initially going to take place on Feb. 11 and 12, has been moved to March 25 and 26.
The dance is currently planned to be held on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Our goal is to have a dance with as close to 100% capacity as possible. With the data we have in hand, it was determined that the March dates give us a better chance to do that,” Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire said. “We realize the dance is an important part of the life and culture of our community and I want to assure everyone that we are doing everything possible to make that happen, including having a backup set of dates. Thank you for your continued encouragement and for understanding the necessity of this date change.”
Ticket information is currently planned to be announced on Feb. 23.
“We normally put up 500 tickets for sale for each dance,” Fesmire said. “We are trying to stay at that capacity, but we have to look at the situation of things as we get closer to the date.”
Fesmire stated they will continue to monitor both the weather and pandemic situations for the dance.
“We really want to host this event, but we have to account for a lot of people,” he noted.
In addition to the ticket announcement, currently planned for the 23rd of February, Fesmire hopes to be able to give an update whether or not the dance will happen as now planned.
“We will have to look and see what is going on around the 23rd and make an announcement,” he said. “We want to host this dance probably more than anybody, so we will do anything that we can to make it happen.”
