A woman who allegedly set fire to a truck and several items of clothes at a residence was arrested on a warrant for arson Monday.
On May 4, McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Jenkins was called to County Road 177 in reference to a disturbance.
While en route, Jenkins learned that there was a vehicle on fire at that address.
Upon his arrival, Jenkins reportedly noticed a blue 1973 Ford F-350 truck on fire with visible flames coming from the cab of the truck along with some clothes near the truck that were also on fire.
According to the report, Jenkins was unable to make contact with the owner of the truck while on scene, however he was able to speak with two witnesses there.
Reportedly, one of the witnesses claimed to have seen a woman — Lisa Michelle Osborne, 43, of Athens — put firewood into the cab of the truck and it “went up in flames” as she fled the scene.
Another witness allegedly claimed to have seen Osborne throw clothes, that were already lit on fire, into the bed of the truck.
The owner of the truck reportedly arrived to the scene approximately 30 minutes later.
After speaking with the owner, Jenkins discovered that Osborne was allegedly the truck owner’s ex-girlfriend, but the victim supposedly hadn’t seen her for four months due to her being in rehab.
Jenkins reported the victim told him that Osborne showed up at his house earlier that day, around 11 a.m.
Jenkins noted the victim stated the two had “argued all day” and that Osborne had stayed in his front yard, burning her own clothes and other belongings all day.
The victim’s truck was valued at $30,000, the victim claimed in Jenkins’ report, and the truck was completely “burnt” on the inside.
Jenkins was unable to make contact with Osborne that day, so he sought a warrant on her for arson.
She was then taken into custody by the sheriff’s department on Monday and booked into the McMinn County Justice Center where she was being held on $10,000 bond.
